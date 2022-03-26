The chocolate coating Drag Race season 14's biggest secret melted away, revealing which queen had the golden chocolate bar after her elimination.

The... eighth time is a charm in Willow Wonka's Chocolate Fec'try, as Friday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 saw the long-awaited reveal of which queen was saved from elimination by the elusive golden candy bar.

After RuPaul introduced the curious twist — which saw the queens picking tightly-wrapped chocolate bars, one of which contained a life-saving golden marker — back on episode 3, seven queens were subsequently ousted from the competition after it was revealed at the end of their respective exit episodes that their bars contained mere sweet, brown morsels.

Following their performances in the Moulin Ru Rusical challenge, Bosco and Jorgeous ended up lip-syncing against each other to Whitney Houston's "Heartbreak Hotel," with the latter ultimately prevailing. As she stood in front of the judges, Bosco unwrapped her bar to reveal a golden ticket to return to the competition, and she lived to slay another day on the Main Stage.

The moment marks the end to a particularly rough period for Bosco on Drag Race, after she lost two consecutive lip-syncs on last week's LaLaPaRuza smackdown — which RuPaul concocted as a tournament-style punishment for the bottom-seven queens' collectively underwhelming performance in the Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge (save for DeJa Skye, whose turn as Lil Jon garnered immunity from the knockout battles). The final pairing between Bosco and Jasmine Kennedie resulted in the New York City-based queen sashaying away, with Bosco edging out Jasmine with a sultry rendition of Diana Ross' "Swept Away."

"Every person on this season is, in their own right, a complete lunatic, and I think that manifested itself in one of the most surprising, twisty, and turny seasons I've ever seen," Bosco — who recently came out as one of five trans women on season 14 — previously told EW of the season's multiple unexpected plot shifts. "If I remember this season how it happened, it sounds more like a fan fiction that someone wrote up, over an actual series of events."

