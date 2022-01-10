Watch EW's exclusive roundtable to see whose boyfriend looks like he works "at the gas station" and which 14-year-old queen looks "like the dance team captain."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queens savagely read photos of each other's first time in drag

Before pills came in two sizes (big and Willow) and Merle Ginsberg was a missing person, the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 were just baby queens trying to get out there and — like the Gospel of Bosco — make a difference in shake-and-go wigs and off-the-rack fantasies.

In the great tradition of, well, ourselves, EW has once again assembled the latest class of Drag Race gals to savagely read photos of each other's first time in drag, from Jorgeous as a 14-year-old baby queen to Kornbread getting dolled up on the way to visit her self-described sugar daddy.

Drag Race RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 cast read each other's first time in drag photos. | Credit: EW

Before the next new episode airs Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1 (followed by EW's new Quick Drag Twitter Spaces recap series at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT), watch the season 14 queens read each other's looks in the video above, and read on for an outline of the best reads from the clip (including timestamps).

DeJa Skye — 0:22

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen DeJa Skye first time in drag. | Credit: DeJa Skye

"What section of Craigslist are we on?" — Bosco

"I got Sally's beauty makeup. But underneath the eye is decent!" — DeJa Skye

"It's the Ms. Swan wig for me." — Jasmine Kennedie

"I can't tell if that's a wig or a beret." — Orion Story

Daya Betty — 2:17

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Daya Betty first time in drag. | Credit: Daya Betty

"I'm living for the legs being a different ethnicity than the arms." — Bosco

"Mama, this bodysuit is from Love Culture circa 2015." — DeJa Skye

"The mismatched tight color is giving diversity!" — Orion Story

"I fully shaved. This was before I knew how to do drag, I guess. I didn't know that you didn't have to shave your legs if you're going to wear tights, so I full on shaved my entire man leg and then just put one layer of tights." — Daya Betty

Jasmine Kennedie — 4:33

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Jasmine Kennedie first time in drag. | Credit: Jasmine Kennedie

*Unintelligible screaming* — Entire group

"Bitch, not what country bumpkin, bitch!" — Angeria Paris VanMichaels

"Now they for sure know you ain't from New York with that photo, bitch!" — Kerri Colby

"I legit would think this was a regular chick at Hooters.... don't forget to bring my wings back!" — June Jambalaya

"This was in a basement in a fire department in my hometown of Binghamton.... because that's where the girls were having a Halloween party, they were hosting it downstairs in the basement, in like a rec area in the fire department." — Jasmine Kennedie

"How do you go from painting so young to painting so old?" — Daya Betty

Alyssa Hunter — 6:33

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Alyssa Hunter first time in drag. | Credit: Alyssa Hunter

"This is Alyssa's unseen promo look." — Daya Betty

"Someone did my makeup, but, baby, I don't know why I had that clown white face!" — Alyssa Hunter

"What I'm living for is that waistline, honey!" — Kerri Colby

"You could've been on Drag Race season 4!" — Maddy Morphosis

Bosco — 7:37

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco first time in drag. | Credit: Bosco

"You look like Pearl!" — Orion Story

"Yes, this is straight-up a ripoff of something that Pearl used to wear. I was like Pearl's broke cousin named Oyster." — Bosco

"This was before the creation of the Bosco brow, bitch!" — Angeria Paris VanMichaels

"You look like the cool lesbian aunt I wish I had." — Maddy Morphosis

"You look like you work at a coffee shop." — Daya Betty

Maddy Morphosis — 9:04

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Maddy Morphosis first time in drag. | Credit: Maddy Morphosis

"This is before she came out as straight." — Orion Story

"She looks like young Madonna, back when she used to do movies! Red carpet!" — Lady Camden

"There was a reveal before this that was even more busted.... I did 'The Rose' by Bette Midler and gave people roses." — Maddy Morphosis

June Jambalaya — 10:15

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen June Jambalaya first time in drag. | Credit: June Jambalaya

"Is that June!?" — Multiple, in collective shock

"Wow, June, you actually used to wear makeup!" — Kerri Colby

"I legit thought that was Heidi N Closet." — Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté

"That was my first time ever in drag during a competition.... I hired a pageant makeup artist, I got someone to make my costume, I needed ostrich on my sleeves.... I outsourced everyone I knew in West Hollywood.... I did a five-minute Beyoncé Coachella!" — June Jambalaya

Lady Camden — 12:12

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Lady Camden first time in drag. | Credit: Lady Camden

"Are you sure this wasn't last week? What is the tea!?" — Jasmine Kennedie

"She's in terrible lighting and you can't see s---. She looks good. Nope, redo the picture! She's cheating!" — Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté

"I clearly have not evolved since then, but if you zoom in, the face is terrible. I went out by myself because she wasn't even booked for anything. I went out for Halloween.... after this, I was walking up Castro Street and tripped on a crack in the sidewalk, and my dress completely broke in the back because it was just stitched together with safety pins and s---. Beads went flying down the street and I was holding my dress up for the rest of the night, and people were just honking their horns like, 'Yes, bitch!'" — Lady Camden

Jorgeous — 13:37

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Jorgeous first time in drag. | Credit: Jorgeous

"That is the dance team captain right there!" — June Jambalaya

"I'm going to math class in high school!" — DeJa Skye

"I actually took this picture last night.... I was 14 here and that bra is my mom's bra. I basically look the same. I look like I just got done eating some hot Cheetohs." — Jorgeous

"Jorgeous, what was your first song and why was it 'Lip Gloss?'" — Maddy Morphosis

"I don't know if anyone has ever told you this but you were definitely born to do drag." — Daya Betty

"We can't tell that you love Selena in this picture. We can't tell." — DeJa Skye

Kerri Colby — 15:21

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Kerri Colby first time in drag. | Credit: Kerri Colby

*Mouth hangs open in shock* — Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté

"Ya'll can't take the shape!" — Angeria Paris VanMichaels

"There is no shape there, I really thought I did something.... I was so desperate to get in some hair and some clothes, I think I was like 16 or 17. I was going out to Cedar Springs in Texas for Halloween as Beyoncé!" — Kerri Colby

"'Single Ladies' s---!" — DeJa Skye

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté — 16:50

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté first time in drag. | Credit: Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté

"I want you to tell me goodnight and kiss me on the forehead." — Daya Betty

"I was in the car, yes.... this was the first time I was going to see a sugar daddy before going to a show." — Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté

"You look a little greasy, this must've been after that meeting!" — Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Angeria Paris VanMichaels — 17:58

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Angeria Paris VanMichaels first time in drag. | Credit: Angeria Paris VanMichaels

"I want this blown up and hung over my fireplace." — Daya Betty

"This is the first time I ever went out and painted myself. I was so proud of it!" — Angeria Paris VanMichaels

"I do like that one titty out." — Bosco

"She said every ounce of blush I own is going on my face!" — DeJa Skye

"The best part about this entire photo is every color reflected in the background is on your face." — Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté

Orion Story — 19:28

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Orion Story first time in drag. | Credit: Orion Story

*Chokes literally the entire time* — Bosco

"What are those shoes? Are those Kleenex boxes?" — DeJa Skye

"They're little wooden blocks that I taped electrical tape around Converse." — Orion Story

"You stole that hair from Yara Sofia, girl!" — Alyssa Hunter

Willow Pill — 20:43

Drag Race cast RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Willow Pill first time in drag. | Credit: Willow Pill

"She looks like she drinks Four Loko." — June Jambalaya

"You look like your boyfriend works at the gas station." — Orion Story

"You look like you have a boyfriend with a real big d---. You did that!" — Kerri Colby

"You look like the girl that tells people she's not like other girls." — Maddy Morphosis

"I remember I was so high out of my mind. This was my 21st birthday, all I had was some blush and black crayons and went to town!" — Willow Pill

"The mug is a mug." — Alyssa Hunter

