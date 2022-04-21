EW exclusively reveals RuPaul's finale entrance and introduction, which features a surprise alarm interrupting his explanation of the final episode's rules.

RuPaul hilariously drops into the Drag Race season 14 finale on a fan of giant candy bars: 'It's chocolate'

Mama Ru saved the best succulent sweet for dessert: herself.

EW's exclusive sneak peek at the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 finale sees RuPaul ending TV's most fabulous competition in appropriately spectacular fashion, by literally dropping into the final episode while riding a giant fan made of his signature candy line, while the audience at the Flamingo Las Vegas — home of the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency show — gives the gesture a standing ovation.

"I've got one thing to say: It's chocolate," Ru says, referencing the now-iconic exit line spoken by several of season 14's eliminated queens as they unwrapped their storied chocolate bars on the Main Stage (only top-five finalist Bosco remained in the competition after revealing she had a golden bar that saved her from elimination).

RuPaul drops into Drag Race season 14 finale RuPaul drops from the ceiling on his 'Drag Race' season 14 finale entrance. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Ru goes on to explain the grand finale rules, promising a "showgirl showdown" involving each of the final queens — Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill — performing a "show-stopping solo number inspired by their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent." At the end, the two queens that impress Ru the most will "go head-to-head and toe-to-toe in a final lip-sync for the crown."

As the Emmy-winning drag superstar closes the segment, a siren blares overhead, interrupting the monologue as the clip ends in a cliffhanger.

"Expect a lot of show-stopping performances," Angeria previously told EW of what fans can expect from the episode. "All night: A show. Just expect a show!"

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul makes a hilarious entrance on the 'Drag Race' season 14 finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

See EW's exclusive sneak peek from the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 finale — airing Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 — above.

