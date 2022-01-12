Maddy Morphosis, Daya Betty, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, "the sixth Spice Girl," and more enter the Werk Room in EW's exclusive preview of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, episode 2.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Of all the things for a queen to pack on their way to RuPaul's Drag Race, a pair of, uh, "hard" nipples certainly isn't top of mind — unless you're the second batch of queens entering season 14, who each brandish irresistible personalities and an unorthodox arsenal of talents in EW's exclusive preview below.

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, episode 2 Werk Room entrances. | Credit: VH1

First into the Werk Room is Kacey Musgraves/Troye Sivan music video star Jorgeous, who proclaims herself to be the dancing queen of Texas whose art is inspired by upcoming season 14 guest star Jennifer Lopez and Selena. She's followed by "pastel princess" DeJa Skye, and Jasmine Kennedie, the self-proclaimed "ditzy doll of New York City" who packs a punch when it comes to dancing on stage.

Next, the show's first-ever cisgender male contestant, Maddy Morphosis, enters with a command: "Get ready to pitch a tent, America, the camp queen is here!" Although she discusses her identity in a confessional, she also explains that she's not ready to reveal her sexuality to her fellow competitors just yet.

"I really want the first impression that the girls have of me as the content of my drag," she says, though the shot promptly cuts to an expertly placed clip of Jorgeous promptly lightly reading her entrance look.

Hailing from Atlanta, Angeria Paris VanMichaels is the next gal to greet the cast, calling herself "the most glamorous country bumpkin that you will ever meet in your life." Not far behind her is Britain's Lady Camden, who identifies as a "'90s pop princess fantasy" and "the sixth member of the Spice Girls," which Maddy quickly lampoons by labeling her "Old Spice." A potential romance of the season also blossoms in this moment, with Lady Camden admitting that her nipples have, well, hardened during a discussion with Angeria.

Finally, season 12 finalist Crystal Methyd's drag sister Daya Betty click-clacks into the room, riding on "punk-rock" vibes.

See how the new queens fare on part two of the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere when it airs Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1, followed immediately by EW's new Quick Drag Twitter Spaces recap series at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on Entertainment Weekly's Twitter.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: