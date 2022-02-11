See what June Jambalaya, Alyssa Hunter, and more eliminated season 14 queens would've worn on the runway if they hadn't sashayed away.

Eliminated Drag Race season 14 queens share looks they would've worn on the runway

Their runs may have seemed quicker than Daya Betty accepting $1,000 to eat a dead dragonfly, but the eliminated queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 aren't done serving yet. Below, see what each of the ladies who sashayed away would've worn on the runway if they remained in the competition, from June Jambalaya's jaw-dropping Jennifer Lopez red carpet realness to Alyssa Hunter's tropical flower power.

Tune in to new episodes of Drag Race every Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1 to find out who will join the list below in the weeks ahead, and catch up with the gals immediately after new installments on EW's new Quick Drag recap series featuring interviews with the queens at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW handle.

Drag Race Eliminated queen runway looks from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: Timothy Lewis via Haus of Lanier LLC; Alyssa Hunter and Javier Freytes

Elimination interviews so far:

Episode 4: "She's a Super Tease" (Runway theme: Night of 1,000 J.Los)

June Jambalaya:

Episode 5: "Save a Queen" (Runway theme: Spring Has Sprung)

June Jambalaya:

Alyssa Hunter:

