The season 14 runner-up will also win prize money for the first time in Drag Race her-story.

RuPaul's Drag Race ups cash prize for the first time in 10 years for season 14

RuPaul's Drag Race is adjusting its prize money for inflation of excellence.

VH1 announced Thursday that the queen who wins season 14 will pocket a cash prize of $150,000, marking the first time the show has upped the amount since season 4 back in 2012. Also for the first time in her-story, the runner-up will also receive a prize of $50,000 — funded by Cash App.

Winning queens have taken $100,000 at the finale since season 4, after season 1 winner BeBe Zahara Benet walked away with $20,000, and $25,000 and $75,000 going to season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez and season 3 champ Raja, respectively.

The most recent queens to pick up $100,000 are Symone, who triumphed at the end of season 13 back at the top of 2021, and Kylie Sonique Love, who won All Stars 6 in September. Though she also won $100,000 as part of her cash prize, All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé has taken the highest prize in the American version's history, with a combined total of $130,000 in winnings between her final prize and tips accumulated from lip-sync battles throughout the season.

Season 14 began in January, and has whittled its contestants down to a final five that includes Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Willow Pill, Lady Camden, and Daya Betty still vying for the crown.

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 finale — filmed at the Flamingo in Las Vegas — airs Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1, preceded by the season 14 reunion on April 15 at the same time.

