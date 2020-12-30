EW assembles the season 13 dolls to open the library on each other's early snapshots.

Watch the RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens hilariously read photos of their first time in drag

As the timeline of chaos in 2020 winds down and hope for 2021 dawns, EW has assembled the RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 cast for a queer summit on important issues heading into the new — ok, Ru — year: Harsh hairlines, protruding clavicles, and the sanctity of silky bubbles covering one's nipples.

Before season 13's premiere this Friday, the polished crop of 13 new queens vying for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar gathered to open the library one last time this year — all in the name of hilariously reading photos of each other's first-ever drag lewks.

From Tamisha Iman's vintage snapshots at a 1992 pageant to the America's Next Top Model audition photo shot by Kahmora Hall — who spends most of EW's video splashing in and out of frame from her bathtub — watch the new cast of queens read each other's first drag photos above, and tune in to the RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 premiere Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Pop TV, and The CW. Read on for a summary of the best quotes from the clip.

Elliott with 2 Ts

“The girls knew that I was a trained dancer because I’d already danced for all the girls in the pageants, then I started to do drag… I never had a drag family, I never had a sisterhood, so I had to figure out everything myself. I never had any help!” — Elliott with 2 Ts

“This picture is literally what 2020 would look like [as a queen].” — Tina Burner

“I love the story behind it, but it definitely does look like you don’t have a drag family. But now you do, that’s all that matters!” — Olivia Lux

“Living and breathing proof that it does in fact get better.” — Joey Jay

Denali

“I was a cha-cha girl then and I’m a cha-cha girl now… I was serving a little bit of Tyra Banks in the forehead…. I really thought I was that girl thinking she couldn’t wear actual wigs with actual hairlines, wear a few bundles of a ponytail and call it a day. [I feel like] everything in this JOANN Fabric's stoned amazon bodysuit!” — Denali

“This is my dream hairline in or out of drag, mama.” — Rosé

“I feel like you’re challenging me to a dance battle, and I’m scared to do it.” — Gottmik

“Pokémon Gym leader!” — Joey Jay

Joey Jay (left)

“It's very dirty secretary!” — Gottmik

“Is this wig on backwards? I really want to know.” — Denali

I can’t forgive the outfit. Those boots are f---ing disgusting. It’s a biscuit boot, fully!” — Kandy Muse

“Goodwill has good purchases sometimes, but that wasn’t a good one, my love.” — Symone

“Serving ‘live, laugh, love’ from the waist down!” — Denali

“I feel like Joey Jay just wants to talk to the manager.” — Tina Burner

Kahmora Hall

“I was at my college. It was my freshman year at Loyola, and we did a student drag show, so I was like, let me make my debut!” — Kahmora Hall

“Why is this Symone now?” — Gottmik

“Kahmora is wearing no makeup here, and it still took her four hours to put this on.” — Rosé

“It’s a Top Model polaroid picture!” — Elliott with 2 Ts and Olivia Lux

Kandy Muse

“This was around season 7, so if you notice, those are the Pearl eyebrows and the Trixie Mattel contour. It’s not my first time in drag, but it’s the first time [in drag] after I shaved my face, because I was a bearded queen when I first started!” — Kandy Muse

“The Muppets really do take Manhattan! You look gorgeous baby.” — Tina Burner

This is literally my entrance look, so f---ing work, bitch!” — Rosé

Lala Ri

“I just imagine the conversation, let me get a picture: ‘Where should we take [the photo]?’ Oh, I’m going to stand right by the cornhole.” — Joey Jay

“Video vixen! Ebony magazine cover!” — Kandy Muse

“She’s ready to log on to Grindr and catfish the rest of the night away.” — Denali

Olivia Lux

“That was my absolute first time in drag. That dress was a size small and didn’t fit, so I had to string up ribbon in the back to make it work.” — Olivia Lux

“F--- you, Olivia!” — Symone

“Olivia was like, ‘Find a Snuggie and make it fashion.” — Tina Burner

Rosé

*exits frame* — Kahmora Hall

“She’s going to the bar to pick up a gentleman in this!” — Symone

“She’s going to murder a gentleman!” — Tina Burner

“At least you matched your foundation correctly to your chest!” — Kandy Muse

Symone

“It’s a blocked brow over some oatmeal, honey.” — Symone

“This is right after school on one of them good days. I came home and did it real the f--- quick!” — Symone

“This looks like Danielle from cycle 6 of Top Model.” — Kandy Muse

“I would wear this wig today, this whole-ass 20 percent-density wig!” — Denali

“She was going to get groceries, honey!” — Elliott with 2 Ts

Tamisha Iman

“This gives me mother of the club who everyone respects and they know not to f--- with.” — Kandy Muse

“[This is] the third number of the night where you just pay that bitch.” — Denali

“I wasn’t even born yet.” — Gottmik

“You’re still doing it, it’s not that different!” — Rosé

“I just want to point out that you look stunning here, and for all them years in between, you still look stunning. Black don’t crack, I’m sorry. If ya’ll want to prove that black don’t crack…” — Olivia Lux

Tina Burner

“If you zoom in, I have one eyelash left on. We were going from a party [themed to] the Real Housewives of Mt. Olympus, [we were] just stupid making our own party. You couldn’t tell me that I wasn’t c--t! I want some body shimmer on and some lashes!” — Tina Burner

“This is by the snack table at Drag Race.” — Gottmik

Utica Queen

“I still love dots to this day. Oh, and I still have herpes.” — Utica Queen

“Girls in Brooklyn do this now and it’s gorge!” — Kandy Muse

“She said one thing is missing there, the flower!” — Olivia Lux

“Can we just comment on that collar bone though! Bitch, clavicle!” — Tina Burner

Gottmik

“I think I had my real hair, and I’d just wrap braided hair around it apparently…. I feel like I just went to get a smoothie and was feeling it.” — Gottmik

“She’s having a smoothie in the club at 2 a.m.” — Denali

“This is very Paris and Nicole right here!” — Symone

“Baby that pinky has a mind of her own.” — Rosé

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Pop TV, and The CW.

