Rosé reveals a dance with Denali led to her RuPaul's Drag Race finale ankle injury
EW's BINGE podcast returns with a RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 reunion between Rosé, Gottmik, Kandy Muse, and Symone.
Rosé's confidence never snapped across RuPaul's Drag Race season 13, but the Scottish lass' dainty, delicate ankles that carried her through to the finale ultimately buckled after a spin with Denali.
"It was over three months ago, now. I was actually dancing with Denali, and I tripped and landed on my foot the wrong way. It really f---ed me!" Rosé says in the latest episode of EW's BINGE podcast (below, and on Spotify now) about the final lip-sync against Kandy Muse that sent her home. "My physical therapist and I thought it was going to be a couple of weeks, but the injury just never got better because it was sprained in a stiletto, and the position of being in high heels is just really traumatic."
The New York City queen first revealed the injury in a discussion with RuPaul on Friday's season 13 closer, but competed against Kandy in a Britney Spears-themed lip-sync smackdown despite the pain after telling the Emmy-winning host that "nothing" could stop her from vying for the crown.
She was ultimately sent home as a runner-up, and says her foot still hasn't fully healed.
"I'm almost better, but that finale was the first time that I was able to get on a real pair of heels. My looks for the ball, we were constantly redesigning, stressing out if I could wear heels at all," she explains. "It was stressful and I definitely think it impacted my journey. To be honest, when RuPaul was like, 'Rosé, this is not your time,' I was like, 'No s---, bitch!'" This has been f---ing crazy! I had to learn how to walk again! But, I'm so proud of what happened and I wouldn't change it. It's all good."
Kandy admits that going up against such a seasoned competitor was no easy task: "I don't think she would've beat me with a good ankle or not," Kandy says with a laugh, "but, she was putting up a fight!"
Hear the full EW's BINGE podcast recap of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 with Gottmik, Rosé, Kandy Muse, and Symone above and on Spotify below.
