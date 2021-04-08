Kandy Muse's jaw drops when Rosé reveals she made money as a 'self-employed social media rap star' in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the Drag Race semifinal first act.

Rosé gags the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room with rap reveal in first act preview

Not since the rise of "gay ass bitch" Joey Jay has the art of rap gotten such a jolt of electric energy.

EW's exclusive sneak peek at the RuPaul's Drag Race season 13, episode 14 first act (below) sees Rosé staking a claim for a spot in the finale by revealing that the pandemic forced her into an interesting line of work as a "self-employed social media rap star."

"One way I turned quick buck is I'd go on social media to do a personalized rap," the Manhattan queen told the top four as they prepared for their last challenge: Crafting their own verses to RuPaul's new single "Lucky."

Fellow New York City queen Kandy Muse hilariously challenges her city sister's claims, though, telling her: "I've never heard you do that back in New York!"

Elsewhere, Kandy peppers her lyrics with a dash of nerves ("Every single time we've had a f---ing group live performance, I was in the bottom two!" she screams), Gottmik tames her "c--ty" side to harness the power of "love and rainbows" in her tune, and Symone's amused face hilariously takes in all the chaos after the group laments last week's loss of dear Olivia Lux.

Watch the first nine minutes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13, episode 14 "Gettin' Lucky" above, and tune in to see which queens rise to the challenge when the show continues Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

