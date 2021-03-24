Bonkers makeovers run amok in new RuPaul's Drag Race first act preview

Rosé, Symone, and Gottmik have their faces blindly beat by their fellow contestants' arms in a mini challenge callback to one of season 6's funniest moments.

Though Tina Burner is gone, wild makeup skills still run wild in the Werk Room in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The episode 12 first act begins as the queens hold court after last week's lip-sync between Burner and Utica, who gets emotional as she reveals that she thinks "Tina deserved to stay" more than she did. Gottmik and Kandy Muse question Utica's reasoning, but when RuPaul enters the room, it's apparent that far more chaotic happenings are on the horizon.

Mama Ru informs the final six dolls that their mini challenge will be to partner up for a live makeup tutorial on how to create the perfect glam selfie, with one queen playing "the face" on the top half, without the use of her arms, while her partner will sit underneath her and function as her arms. The catch is that, similar to a beach-themed mini challenge from season 6, the bottom queen will do the painting, despite not being able to see the other's face.

First up is Rosé on top with Kandy on the bottom. The pair shows off their "Stunnilina" skills that end up with crimson lip stain smeared across Rosé's face and a decadent shade of tangerine powder splashed over her eyes.

Rose and Kandy Muse on Drag Race Image zoom Credit: World of Wonder

Next, top-positioned queen Symone and her bottom half, Olivia Lux, create a daring concoction on the former's face, complete with eye makeup plastered on her chin to accentuate her jawline.

Symone and Olivia on Drag Race Image zoom Credit: World of Wonder

Finally, Utica's arms literally feed Gottmik a fingerful of powder before slathering her lips with eyelash glue. Gorge.

Gottmik and Utica on Drag Race Image zoom Credit: World of Wonder

Rosé and Kandy end up winning $2,500 (NOT $25,000!) in Anastasia makeup for their performance before RuPaul introduces this week's maxi challenge: The Nice Girl's Roast, which will see the queens blissfully holding three Miss Congeniality winners — Heidi N Closet, Nina West, and "face mask pioneer," as RuPaul says, Valentina — to the fire.

See who roasts — and who gets roasted — when RuPaul's Drag Race continues Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive reveal of the first act above, and keep up with our comprehensive Drag Race coverage.

