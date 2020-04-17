RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The ghost of Aiden Zhane's iconic "Boo!" will haunt the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room for good.

Season 12's dearly departed sister lives on in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the reality series' next new episode, which sees the remaining queens lovingly reading each other (and their ousted competitors) with a round of spot-on impersonations.

"I'm so happy ya'll are my season 12 sisters," Heidi N Closet chirps while the gals beat their mugs at their makeup stations before Sherry Pie suggests the group opens the library for some comedically infused mimicry. Almost immediately, Crystal Methyd jabs Jan as she squeaks her voice to its highest tone.

"Um, hey guys! I'm really emotional this week," Crystal says, while Heidi adds: "Oh my God, I'm just here living my fantasy. I know I look like a woman!"

Jackie Cox emerges from the back of the room to join the fun, cracking her voice in the vein of Crystal's awkward (yet irresistibly adorable) delivery.

Jaida Essence Hall drives the final nail into Aiden's coffin by remaining completely silent for her impression of the notoriously reclusive queen (who was eliminated for her muted performance during the Snatch Game), and Jackie quickly follows with a deep-throated "boo!" in the spirit of Aiden's peculiar take on Mae West for the Gay's Anatomy skit.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1, while RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race premieres next Friday at 9:30 p.m. Watch EW's exclusive preview of the new episode above.

