Crystal Methyd serves piñata realness in Drag Race virtual finale preview

A virtual red carpet will precede the season 12 crowning at 4 p.m. ET/PT.

In 11 years, Crystal Methyd has made history as the only piñata (one that literally farts confetti) to grace the RuPaul's Drag Race finale.

The season 12 finalist — along with fellow top-three competitors Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall — debuted the colorful outfit during the drag pageant's upcoming conclusion, the first two minutes of which VH1 debuted Friday afternoon online.

Methyd's season 12 sisters also make appearances in the preview clip, including Jan (sporting mammoth blades as fingernails), Widow Von'Du (rocking fabulous spider legs in tribute to her drag name), and Brita (serving cone-boob eleganza).

Filmed from each quarantining queen's respective home, the season 12 finale — also set to include Nina West passing off the Miss Congeniality crown — is an unprecedented production for the Drag Race crew, marking the first time a finale hasn't been filmed in front of a live theater audience since season 3. In place of the final duel's three traditional lip-sync battles, Goode, Hall, and Methyd will perform five total lip-syncs (recorded and presented virtually) before RuPaul crowns a champion.

Ahead of the episode, the finale red carpet (hosted by season 10's Asia O'Hara) will also take place online and will include behind-the-scenes content, a fan fashion show, and more live tweets beginning at 4 p.m. ET/PT on the show's official event page.

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1, while RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 debuts next week in the same time slot. Watch the episode's opening moments in the clip above.

