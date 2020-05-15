Finalists to virtually lip-sync on RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 finale

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Miss Rona can't keep television's fiercest competition down.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 will sashay forward with an innovative presentation for its upcoming finale and reunion specials, both of which the network confirmed Friday will air as originally scheduled in the weeks ahead.

Though the coronavirus pandemic complicated production, the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Reunion (airing Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1) was recorded with 12 cast members as a virtual slumber party hosted by RuPaul, which features conversations about life during quarantine, recaps of the season's most shocking eliminations, and burning questions from fans.

Following the reunion, on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, VH1 will broadcast its most technically challenging finale yet, which was shot with RuPaul and the cast via virtual video using boundary-pushing technology to highlight the creativity of each queen.

During the final episode, the remaining queens — to be revealed on tonight's episode — will compete in a revolutionary lip-sync for the crown amid guest appearances from season 11 champion Yvie Oddly and other secret celebrities. Season 11's reigning Miss Congeniality, Nina West, will also return to crown her successor with a sash and a $10,000 prize.

Though tonight's episode (which was filmed last year) features the top five remaining queens — Sherry Pie, Jackie Cox, Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, and Crystal Methyd — competing for the traditional top four finale slots, Sherry Pie was disqualified from the competition after multiple men accused her of sexual harassment, catfishing, and other inappropriate behavior, which renders her ineligible to compete in the finale should she make it past tonight's episode. In the wake of the allegations against her, VH1 previously announced that it would donate $5,000 to charity each time Sherry Pie won a main challenge throughout the season.

Tune in to see how the rest of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 plays out on the reunion (May 22) and the finale (May 29).

