See the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 looks that didn't make it to the runway

In the fantastical land of RuPaul's Drag Race — where styrofoam heads become timeless icons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation gets involved in a serious case of missing wigs — elimination does not mean certain death in the context of TV's most fabulous competition. Though they're no longer a presence on the main stage, season 12's ousted ladies — including Dahlia Sin, Rock M. Sakura, and Nicky Doll — have shared photos of the looks they would've worn on the runway in the weeks following their eliminations, teasing the jaw-dropping slayage that could've been if RuPaul had kept them in the running.

Ahead, EW has compiled all of the eliminated queens' runway looks that have been shared to social media, and we'll update the collection each week as they share new images. RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

Image zoom Cash Monet; Tanner Abel and Nicholas Needham; Jackson McGoldrick

Episode 5: "Gay's Anatomy" Runway theme: Planet of the Capes

Dahlia Sin:

Rock M. Sakura:

Episode 6: "Snatch Game" Runway theme: Frozen eleganza

Dahlia Sin:

Rock M. Sakura:

Nicky Doll:

