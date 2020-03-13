Exclusive: Juicy tension builds over literal apples and oranges in RuPaul's Drag Race clip

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Only in the realm of RuPaul's Drag Race — the land where sugar daddies and "walking children in nature" have formed the basis of iconic arguments in the past — can two queens clash over which grown adult will portray a personified piece of fruit.

EW's exclusive sneak peek at tonight's new episode (above) sees elegant beauty Jaida Essence Hall and wild-child comedienne Rock M. Sakura butting wigs over which role they'll play in the upcoming World's Worst improv challenge, which stands to test their comedic timing via a "talent show for people with little talent," according to an official synopsis.

"I've been finding out recently in this competition that it's been a little hard, so these girls help bring out the star potential in me. Once it's out, I'll be able to keep it there by myself," Rock tells RuPaul in the Werk Room after the Emmy-winning host reacts with skepticism over her drag daughter's decision to choose to compete on a team full of her friends.

When Mama Ru inquires about their respective roles, she seems considerably let down by Rock's level of enthusiasm for playing an orange, while she doubles over in laughter when Jaida describes her role as a "terrible, sad, bad apple."

"I feel like the orange is not interesting. Her character description is literally, like, three words. I'm thinking that if I have a character that is not interesting, I'm going to go down in flames," Rock says in a confessional, later telling the group that she wants to take Jaida's role instead.

"I don't know why she is doing this, but I'm not about to take this orange," Jaida quips in a confessional of her own. "I'm thinking like now, at this point, it's a little bit late."

"Child, I'm not finna be this damn orange," Jaida finishes. "No!"

Will Jaida and Rock get to the core of their predicament? Find out when RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. For now, watch EW's exclusive preview above.

