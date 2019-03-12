Contestant: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Episode: “The Draglympics”

Runway theme: Gold designs

Placement: Low

Verdict: Everyone loves Vanjie. Everyone really loves Vanjie. But we’re getting to the point where legacy is buckling under the dead weight of her actual output; She’s charismatic and one of the most charming queens in Drag Race history, but her performance on the runway has fluctuated between confusing hodgepodge (this, with all 16 different shades of gold she paired together) to give-me-the-crown-now-stunning (see the No. 1 look on this list). Vanjie knows she’s in trouble for doing the same look (she said as much during this week’s episode), and she needs to come up with something super inventive next week, because this isn’t cutting it.