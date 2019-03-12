Every runway look from RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 so far, ranked
The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 have both turned it out and turned our stomachs with their eclectic runway fashions, which have run the gamut from absolutely sickening to downright nauseating. Sorted from worst (R.I.P., sweet cyster Soju!) to best, check out EW’s ranked list of every look from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 ahead. Updates to follow when the show returns for its grand finale Thursday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.
140. Soju's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Soju
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: Soju cut corners (and herself right out of the competition) with this halfhearted attempt at using Drag Race alum Kim Chi’s closet to stitch a traditional Korean hanbok.
139. Nina West's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Nina West
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Low
Verdict: Nina West’s competitive prospects went south after she regurgitated Thorgy Thor’s trunk of textiles in the form of an ill-fitting, pimple-dotted dress.
138. Kahanna Montrese's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Kahanna Montrese
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: Kahanna Montrese might be a Vegas showgirl, but her clumsy debut runway lewk screamed show-no-she-betta-don’t thanks to a pair of partially stoned, reused tights and a recycled bra — both of which she already wore into the Werk Room earlier in the episode.
137. A'Keria Chanel Davenport's Farm-to-Runway
Contestant: A’Keria Chanel Davenport
Episode: “From Farm to Runway”
Runway theme: Create couture designs with organic materials
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: The original design A’Keria Chanel Davenport had to scrap sounded fabulous; It’s a shame the materials didn’t hold together, but such are the perils of a Drag Race design challenge (I love that we’ve had so many this season!). As focused as her original idea was, A’Keria’s backup, however, registered as a clear-cut mess of misshapen denim from head to toe that I’m affectionately dubbing a Canadian tuxed-oh-no-she-betta-don’t.
136. Kahanna Montrese's What's Your Sign?
Contestant: Kahanna Montrese
Episode: “Good God Girl, Get Out”
Runway theme: Strut couture inspired by signs of the zodiac
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: Shortly after her elimination, Kahanna Montrese told EW she didn’t take seriously the act of preparing for the Emmy-winning competition series, and this outfit — which reads as a pair of arts & crafts horns slapped atop a Chico’s dress — proves it.
135. Honey Davenport's Legendary Lookalike
Contestant: Honey Davenport
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Safe
Verdict: However technically solid this inoffensive outfit (and cute wig/makeup combination) might be, it’s only serving off-the-rack realness at its core.
134. Silky Nutmeg Ganache's What's Your Sign?
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “Good God Girl, Get Out”
Runway theme: Strut couture inspired by signs of the zodiac
Placement: Safe
Verdict: If only Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s larger-than-life personality translated to her fashion. Her entrance lewk proved she knows how to make a statement on her own terms, but the concept for her zodiac costume got lost in translation.
133. Shuga Cain’s Trampy Trick or Treater
Contestant: Shuga Cain
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: Sure, it’s supposed to be a troll, but we’re getting Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element. Either way, this colorful bodysuit (with fun, candy-colored accents) is far better than the judges gave it credit for (but it’s still not good).
132. Mercedes Iman Diamond's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Mercedes Iman Diamond
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Low
Verdict: It’s not the most hideous thing to ever sashay down the Drag Race runway, but it’s not particularly memorable as a statement piece — and that’s worse than, say, making the wrong kind of impression in a now-iconic, unfinished gown covered in sponges (here’s looking at you, Monét X Change).
131. Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Farm-to-Runway
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “From Farm to Runway”
Runway theme: Create couture designs with organic materials
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Beans, beans, they’re musical fruit; The more you eat, the more you… yeah, we’re not tooting this. It’s a boot. Silky, did you bean those accessories? Yes, she did… on almost the exact same silhouette she did for episode 1’s Legend Lookalike challenge. Sigh.
130. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo’s All That Glitters
Contestant: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
Episode: “The Draglympics”
Runway theme: Gold designs
Placement: Low
Verdict: Everyone loves Vanjie. Everyone really loves Vanjie. But we’re getting to the point where legacy is buckling under the dead weight of her actual output; She’s charismatic and one of the most charming queens in Drag Race history, but her performance on the runway has fluctuated between confusing hodgepodge (this, with all 16 different shades of gold she paired together) to give-me-the-crown-now-stunning (see the No. 1 look on this list). Vanjie knows she’s in trouble for doing the same look (she said as much during this week’s episode), and she needs to come up with something super inventive next week, because this isn’t cutting it.
129. Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s Trampy Trick or Treater
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Low
Verdict: Cartoony without being campy, Silky Nutmeg Ganache looks cute, cuddly, and a little on the safe side in this figure-hugging construction.
128. Mercedes Iman Diamond's What's Your Sign?
Contestant: Mercedes Iman Diamond
Episode: “Good God Girl, Get Out”
Runway theme: Strut couture inspired by signs of the zodiac
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: For the second week in a row, Mercedes Iman Diamond debuted a bare-bones look that faded into the background for its simplicity versus any outright shortcomings.
127. Scarlet Envy's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Scarlet Envy
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Safe
Verdict: The Old Hollywood icon tried to jump out, but what we got was more along the lines of if the ghost of Mae West — on her pettiest day in heaven — returned to Earth to possess the body of a Brooklyn hipster en route to a thrift shop.
126. Ariel Versace’s MILF Eleganza
Contestant: Ariel Versace
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: We know it’s not good; Ariel knows it’s not good; Let’s just let this one sink to the bottom of the ocean where it belongs, yeah?
125. Nina West’s All That Glitters
Contestant: Nina West
Episode: “The Draglympics”
Runway theme: Gold designs
Placement: Low
Verdict: The always adorable Nina West unfortunately pillaged the wrong costume store with this cartoony Halloween garb. Normally, Nina’s the perfect queen to pull off a campy number, but this outfit lacks her signature taste and ventures too far into goofy territory to be taken seriously.
124. Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Sisterly Makeover
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “Bring Back My Queens!”
Runway theme: Make over one of the eliminated queens
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: Though Silky’s Nutmeg Ganache should’ve slid its way off the Drag Race cake ages ago, I have to give credit where credit is due: I don’t hate this look. The material is interesting and the throwback vibe is fun, but the construction is messy (and Soju’s makeup looks, to quote Alaska, “terrible.”).
123. Shuga Cain's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Shuga Cain
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Though she’s the oldest of the bunch, Shuga Cain shaved a decade (or two) off her frame with this emo prom dress.
122. Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Silky Nutmeg Ganache lived up to her name for her runway debut, combining a delectable vision with Peppermint’s trunk of goodies for this sweet dollop of eye candy.
121. Ra'Jah O'Hara's What's Your Sign?
Contestant: Ra’Jah O’Hara
Episode: “Good God Girl, Get Out”
Runway theme: Strut couture inspired by signs of the zodiac
Placement: Safe
Verdict: The execution is there (and the wig is fun!), but the hooves on the hands read as a costume add-on versus a couture accent.
120. Mercedes Iman Diamond's Fringe Fantasy
Contestant: Mercedes Iman Diamond
Episode: “Diva Worship”
Runway theme: Fringe
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Bless Mercedes Iman Diamond for describing this look as “military” in her runway voiceover. While it isn’t combat-ready, one of Mercedes’ outfits finally commanded our attention on the runway.
119. Ra'Jah O'Hara's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Ra’Jah O’Hara
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Safe
Verdict: This retro, Xanadu-esque gem didn’t sit well with fans, but the sweet taste of this rainbow had us savoring all of its throwback feels.
118. Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s Witch Please!
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Low
Verdict: With her heart in the right place, Silky Nutmeg Ganache counted on a fun throwback to The Wiz to score some points, but mere reference isn’t enough to push a look over the top, and this garment fell short of technical expectations.
117. Scarlet Envy's Orange Alert
Contestant: Scarlet Envy
Episode: “Trump: The Rusical”
Runway theme: Orange Alert
Placement: Safe
Verdict: The pattern is right, the shoes are right, the face is so right, but the shape of Scarlet Envy’s dress adds unwieldy visual weight to the would-be delicacy of this otherwise fruitful creation.
116. Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Fringe Fantasy
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “Diva Worship”
Runway theme: Fringe
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Silky Nutmeg Ganache definitely wore similar looks prior to appearing on Drag Race (check out this performance), but that doesn’t make this welcome shot of traditional glamour any less gorgeous on the large-and-in-charge diva.
115. Mercedes Iman Diamond's Orange Alert
Contestant: Mercedes Iman Diamond
Episode: “Trump: The Rusical”
Runway theme: Orange Alert
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: Mercedes Iman Diamond went out with a bang, rocking the best outfit she’d worn so far when she sashayed away from the competition.
114. Shuga Cain’s MILF Eleganza
Contestant: Shuga Cain
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: She covered her tuck with a feathered bush! She licked a ram skull! She literally got horny! This fun, demonic look is everything Drag Race fans come to the show for: Preposterous fantasy and cheeky humor. What’s not to love?
113. Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s MILF Eleganza
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Low
Verdict: She “only paints one mug, and that’s a beauty mug.” Perhaps that’s why it was so difficult to understand Silky’s aesthetic direction with this horny hodgepodge.
112. Nina West's Sisterly Makeover
Contestant: Nina West
Episode: “Bring Back My Queens!”
Runway theme: Make over one of the eliminated queens
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: Gold-hearted queen Nina West literally wears her pride on her sleeve with this celebratory look, and it speaks volumes about Nina as a person (and how she chooses to use her platform in the mainstream spotlight). That being said, the wigs feel mismatched with the outfits, and, despite thematically tying together, technically don’t match the objective of the challenge, either. It’s a sweet effort, but, technically, a bit of a misfire.
111. Ariel Versace's Fringe Fantasy
Contestant: Ariel Versace
Episode: “Diva Worship”
Runway theme: Fringe
Placement: High
Verdict: Consistent as always, Ariel Versace’s fringe fantasy is cute, classy, and flawlessly constructed. She was read (again) for wearing the same wig, but when everything below the hairline looks this fabulous, it’s probably difficult to notice (plus, the woman has a hair business, for heaven’s sake! Let her live and show off her product!).
110. Ra'Jah O'Hara's Fringe Fantasy
Contestant: Ra’Jah O’Hara
Episode: “Diva Worship”
Runway theme: Fringe
Placement: Bottom Six
Verdict: The judges hated it, but Ra’Jah O’Hara’s embellished leotard — fun, flashy, and beautifully sequined to accentuate her Tyra Banks stems — is the best thing she’s worn on the runway so far.
109. Ra’Jah O’Hara’s Witch Please!
Contestant: Ra’Jah O’Hara
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Ra’Jah O’Hara presents: Oz, the Gagged and Goopful (with a dash of Scary Spice hair to boot).
108. Nina West’s Witch Please!
Contestant: Nina West
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Safe
Verdict: The concept is nearly perfect (and Nina West has earned the right to burn us at the stake any time she wanted) but the execution is a tad too literal.
107. Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s All That Glitters
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “The Draglympics”
Runway theme: Gold designs
Placement: High
Verdict: With a mug beaten (flawlessly) for God, Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s church lady realness is sweet and sassy, but, like most of her outfits thus far, lacks a concrete punch that takes it from “This is nice!” to “WEFOIWEJFOIWEJOIWEJ YAS QUEEN!”
106. Ra'Jah O'Hara's Farm-to-Runway
Contestant: Ra’Jah O’Hara
Episode: “From Farm to Runway”
Runway theme: Create couture designs with organic materials
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: The concept is wonderful, and the top half of Ra’Jah’s risky outfit works (and that makeup paired with a vine-wrapped high pony? Slay me!); I just wish the burlap pants (amazing in theory!) didn’t fall apart at the seams. If they hadn’t, we would’ve barked a total toot in this outfit’s honor.
105. A'Keria Chanel Davenport's Caftan
Contestant: A’Keria Chanel Davenport
Episode: “Dragracadabra”
Runway theme: Caftan Realness
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Even a terrible caftan is a good caftan, because — little-known fact — caftans can’t be hideous! It’s scientifically impossible, according to… well… science. But Miss A’Keria Chanel Davenport did not construct a caftan here. She constructed a catsuit with wings. Sort of like the body of a flying squirrel. The point is: This is not a caftan. So I can say it’s… not so good.
104. Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Face-Kini Realness
Contestant: Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Episode: “L.A.D.P.!”
Runway theme: Face-Kini (everything covered but mouth and eyes).
Placement: High
Verdict: No. If Yvie had worn this, Silky would’ve called it trash that cost $3.
103. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo’s MILF Eleganza
Contestant: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Safe
Verdict: She looks freakable (as always), but between the neon green pattern lining her off-the-rack dress and the awkward grave on her head, we’re not sure what monster Miss Vanjie was supposed to be, here.
102. Shuga Cain’s Witch Please!
Contestant: Shuga Cain
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: Lady Gaga’s American Horror Story Countess would like a word with this peculiar (but not altogether awful) outfit.
101. Ra'Jah O'Hara's Orange Alert
Contestant: Ra’Jah O’Hara
Episode: “Trump: The Rusical”
Runway theme: Orange Alert
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: Failing to score the props she deserved for a second consecutive week, Ra’Jah pulled off another offbeat (it almost shouldn’t work, but it does) take on “basic” drag foundations with fun thigh-high boots, a sparkling catsuit, and a pussycat wig.
100. Honey Davenport's What's Your Sign?
Contestant: Honey Davenport
Episode: “Good God Girl, Get Out”
Runway theme: Strut couture inspired by signs of the zodiac
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Known for her eccentric style, Honey Davenport scaled back and embraced simplicity when she sported a fabulous form-fitting gown and let the hair — inspired by a lion’s mane — do the roaring for her.
99. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo's Fringe Fantasy
Contestant: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
Episode: “Diva Worship”
Runway theme: Fringe
Placement: High
Verdict: Referencing Cher is never a bad idea, but the simplicity of Vanjie’s tiny fringe number was a bit of a letdown — especially compared to her high concept fashions that preceded this one.
98. Ariel Versace's Legend Lookalike
Contestant: Ariel Versace
Episode: “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Runway theme: Create looks using materials inspired by past Drag Race legends
Placement: Safe
Verdict: It’s not exactly fashion, but the attention to detail and the precision with which this Poison-Ivy-by-way-of-Laganja-Estranja look came together was a trip in itself.
97. Nina West's What's Your Sign?
Contestant: Nina West
Episode: “Good God Girl, Get Out”
Runway theme: Strut couture inspired by signs of the zodiac
Placement: Safe
Verdict: After flopping her popped-pimple look on the first episode, Nina West redeemed herself with a dazzling headpiece and appropriately loud pattern announcing her true arrival to the Drag Race competition.
96. Ariel Versace's Orange Alert
Contestant: Ariel Versace
Episode: “Trump: The Rusical”
Runway theme: Orange Alert
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Clocked for wearing the same wig again, Ariel continues her Drag Race ride by adding slight alterations to the same base on her body and head. As far as modifications go, though, we’re very here for dangley arm feathers!
95. A’Keria Chanel Davenport’s MILF Eleganza
Contestant: A’Keria Chanel Davenport
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Safe
Verdict: In keeping with the runway theme, A’Keria Chanel Davenport proved she’s a monster we’d like to (eight-legged) freak with this fun, spooky spin on traditional glamour.
94. Ariel Versace’s Witch Please!
Contestant: Ariel Versace
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: Two wig shake-ups in a row for Ariel Versace? Her radical hair departure served this Lady-Gaga-during-the-Born-This-Way-era well (and no, Michelle Visage, those sunglasses totally gave this already eye-popping outfit a welcome dose of Allie X energy).
93. A’Keria Chanel Davenport’s Witch Please!
Contestant: A’Keria Chanel Davenport
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Floating down the runway like a smoky, sultry cloud of dark energy gave A’Keria Chanel Davenport an edge we didn’t realize she had.
92. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo's Face-Kini Realness
Contestant: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
Episode: “L.A.D.P.!”
Runway theme: Face-Kini (everything covered but mouth and eyes).
Placement: Bottom Two
Verdict: Miss Vanjie with the (just okay and not that great) pants! The concept is divine, but the fit is off. Points for vision, though!
91. Ariel Versace’s Trampy Trick or Treater
Contestant: Ariel Versace
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: Eliminated
Verdict: Judges’ critiques be damned, Ariel Versace’s self-described “Punk Rock Silent Hill Nurse” is the most inventive thing she sent down the runway, complete with a new style of wig and a fully realized concept.
90. Yvie Oddly’s MILF Eleganza
Contestant: Yvie Oddly
Episode: “Monster Ball”
Runway theme: Spooky ball with three components: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza
Placement: High
Verdict: Yvie Oddly’s idea got us excited, but she cursed her own voodoo doll by pinning too many disparate inspirations into one piece. It’s almost there, but not quite — though Yvie on her worst day is better than most of queens on their best day.
89. A'Keria Chanel Davenport Sisterly Makeover
Contestant: A’Keria Chanel Davenport
Episode: “Bring Back My Queens!”
Runway theme: Make over one of the eliminated queens
Placement: High
Verdict: It’s a standard A’Keria look, but the material looks a little cheap. Still, as Ross Mathews said: If it’s not completely broken (and this isn’t), throw a wig on it (as long as the wig looks as polished as this one) and proudly strut it down the runway.
88. A'Keria Chanel Davenport's What's Your Sign?
Contestant: A’Keria Chanel Davenport
Episode: “Good God Girl, Get Out”
Runway theme: Strut couture inspired by signs of the zodiac
Placement: Safe
Verdict: On any other queen’s body, the colorful gloss and on-the-nose pattern of this textured gown might’ve felt tacky and way-too-old-school, but A’Keria’s technical precision and regal poise made this a fun throwback to classic pageant glamour tinged with a zest of camp costume accents.
87. Nina West’s Orange Alert
Contestant: Nina West
Episode: “Trump: The Rusical”
Runway theme: Orange Alert
Placement: Safe
Verdict: It’s cute, both in tribute (it’s an ode to Barbra Streisand) and in execution, but this orange eleganza is a little too saloon cost-ume to join the ranks of season 11’s best.
86. Scarlet Envy's Fringe Fantasy
Contestant: Scarlet Envy
Episode: “Diva Worship”
Runway theme: Fringe
Placement: Bottom Six
Verdict: A dollop of old-school glamour done right, Scarlet Envy’s throwback to Hollywood’s golden age was the (literal) silver lining to her disastrous performance in the diva worship challenge. Plus: FRINGE TASSLES ON THE FINGERTIPS!!!
85. Brooke Lynn Hytes' Fringe Fantasy
Contestant: Brooke Lynn Hytes
Episode: “Diva Worship”
Runway theme: Fringe
Placement: Safe
Verdict: For a queen who previously knocked us out with her neon superhero getup and slayed with a plastic wave around her neck, Brooke Lynn Hytes’ uncomplicated floral-inspired fringe is a surprisingly simple lewk for this conceptual master. It’s well-built and serves the theme, but it doesn’t pop off quite as hard as her other designs.