RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 winners read the season 11 entrance looks for filth

MONÉT X CHANGE: “I’m not in love with this look. I think what’s making it look strange is the yellow. Maybe if it was all latex it’d look cooler, but the spandex of the yellow cheapens it. The hair is a little messy. It’s not a great look for Honey. She has cool ideas, but no one is judging the entrance except the public, so maybe she didn’t splurge as much as she should’ve. I don’t think it’s strategy, I just think she didn’t spend money on this look!”

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I don’t mind the outfit, but I think the hair is the wrong choice for this. It looks like it should be bigger and then, girl, over time she just got hot and sweaty and it started to melt! The outfit has a point of view and goes along with her name. But, that hair… oh, honey. I like it better than [her drag daughter] Monét’s entrance looks. I love Monét and she has some cute looks, but her entrance looks were not it. She even admits that. She spent her money elsewhere. But this is no queen bee, girl…. she’s just one of those worker bees!”