RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 winners read the season 11 entrance looks for filth

Joey Nolfi
February 26, 2019 at 10:15 AM EST
<p>Dust off your spectacles and steep your tea, because <em>RuPaul&#8217;s Drag Race</em> icons <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/02/18/rupauls-drag-race-all-stars-4-winner-monet-x-change-interview/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mon&eacute;t X Change</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/02/18/rupauls-drag-race-all-stars-4-winner-trinity-the-tuck-interview/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trinity The Tuck</a> &mdash; fresh from their <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/02/15/rupauls-drag-race-all-stars-4-winner/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">history-making <em>All-Stars 4</em> co-victory</a> &mdash; are opening the library on the season 11 queens&#8217; entrance lewks. Before season 11&#8217;s Feb. 28 premiere at 9 p.m. ET on VH1, see what the reigning <em>Drag Race</em> champs have to say about their successors&#8217; eleganza in the gallery ahead.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
The library is open on the season 11 entrance looks

Dust off your spectacles and steep your tea, because RuPaul’s Drag Race icons Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck — fresh from their history-making All-Stars 4 co-victory — are opening the library on the season 11 queens’ entrance lewks. Before season 11’s Feb. 28 premiere at 9 p.m. ET on VH1, see what the reigning Drag Race champs have to say about their successors’ eleganza in the gallery ahead.  

Benjamin Lennox/VH1 (2); World of Wonder (4); Silvia Hohaus/EyeEm/Getty Images
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK: </strong>&#8220;I like the dress and makeup. I think it&rsquo;s cute, but I wish she had bigger hair. She definitely looks like the pageant girl she claims to be. She won Miss Black Universe, which is one of the hardest pageants to win&hellip;. So, she must be good!&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE: </strong>&#8220;This is really nice and pretty. I&rsquo;m gagged that she has her actual legs out, which is some witchery! She looks classy, pageant, and very southern! The hair is a little flat. It could be bigger &mdash; coming from me, the pussycat wig queen!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
A'Keria Chanel Davenport

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I like the dress and makeup. I think it’s cute, but I wish she had bigger hair. She definitely looks like the pageant girl she claims to be. She won Miss Black Universe, which is one of the hardest pageants to win…. So, she must be good!” 

MONÉT X CHANGE: “This is really nice and pretty. I’m gagged that she has her actual legs out, which is some witchery! She looks classy, pageant, and very southern! The hair is a little flat. It could be bigger — coming from me, the pussycat wig queen!” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;This is a <em>lot</em> of look. Everyone always wants to make a big statement, but&#8230; It looks like what Dusty Ray Bottoms did in the ice challenge on season 10. I guess she&rsquo;s trying to be big and extra for the entrance, but the sleeves&hellip; the wrists look like vaginas. It&rsquo;s like someone frosted over a labia. It&rsquo;s not the cutest thing!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:</strong> &#8220;Um, I mean, it&rsquo;s <em>big</em>, girl! You don&rsquo;t know what&rsquo;s going to happen on the first episode. Remember when Detox had to be dunked into that tank of water? What would Ariel have done? She&rsquo;d have turned upside down and drowned in this fabric. It&rsquo;s too much for the entrance! She barely fit through the door, and that&rsquo;s saying a lot because Eureka fit through the door. <em>Both</em> times!&#8221; &nbsp;</p>
Ariel Versace

MONÉT X CHANGE: “This is a lot of look. Everyone always wants to make a big statement, but… It looks like what Dusty Ray Bottoms did in the ice challenge on season 10. I guess she’s trying to be big and extra for the entrance, but the sleeves… the wrists look like vaginas. It’s like someone frosted over a labia. It’s not the cutest thing!”

TRINITY THE TUCK: “Um, I mean, it’s big, girl! You don’t know what’s going to happen on the first episode. Remember when Detox had to be dunked into that tank of water? What would Ariel have done? She’d have turned upside down and drowned in this fabric. It’s too much for the entrance! She barely fit through the door, and that’s saying a lot because Eureka fit through the door. Both times!”  

World of Wonder
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;Brooke looks gorgeous. I love her hair, I love her makeup. I actually don&rsquo;t like the outfit. I get what it&rsquo;s supposed to represent, but when I first saw it I was like, is she trying to do Britney Spears&#8217; <em>Circus</em> up in here? We&rsquo;ve seen this a thousand times from Derrick Barry. I don&rsquo;t like this at all. I find the fabric choice a little underwhelming. I know Brooke from the pageant scene and I know she&rsquo;s got killer looks, but this one&rsquo;s just not killer; She&rsquo;s dead!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;This is a cute look and it&rsquo;s a nice callback to Canada, since she&rsquo;s the first Canadian queen on the show. I think the boots are cool, but the pants are almost a throwaway. She spent money on the jacket and the shoes, but went to H&amp;M for the pants. But I like this look a lot and I think she looks great. I don&rsquo;t think she looks like Dudley Do-Right [or anything], I just don&rsquo;t like the pants!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Brooke Lynn Hytes

TRINITY THE TUCK: “Brooke looks gorgeous. I love her hair, I love her makeup. I actually don’t like the outfit. I get what it’s supposed to represent, but when I first saw it I was like, is she trying to do Britney Spears’ Circus up in here? We’ve seen this a thousand times from Derrick Barry. I don’t like this at all. I find the fabric choice a little underwhelming. I know Brooke from the pageant scene and I know she’s got killer looks, but this one’s just not killer; She’s dead!”

MONÉT X CHANGE: “This is a cute look and it’s a nice callback to Canada, since she’s the first Canadian queen on the show. I think the boots are cool, but the pants are almost a throwaway. She spent money on the jacket and the shoes, but went to H&M for the pants. But I like this look a lot and I think she looks great. I don’t think she looks like Dudley Do-Right [or anything], I just don’t like the pants!” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE: </strong>&#8220;I&rsquo;m not in love with this look. I think what&rsquo;s making it look strange is the yellow. Maybe if it was all latex it&#8217;d look cooler, but the spandex of the yellow cheapens it. The hair is a little messy. It&rsquo;s not a great look for Honey. She has cool ideas, but no one is judging the entrance except the public, so maybe she didn&rsquo;t splurge as much as she should&#8217;ve. I don&rsquo;t think it&rsquo;s strategy, I just think she didn&rsquo;t spend money on this look!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK: </strong>&#8220;I don&rsquo;t mind the outfit, but I think the hair is the wrong choice for this. It looks like it should be bigger and then, girl, over time she just got hot and sweaty and it started to melt! The outfit has a point of view and goes along with her name. But, that hair&hellip; oh, <em>honey</em>. I like it better than [her drag daughter] Mon&eacute;t&rsquo;s entrance looks. I love Mon&eacute;t and she has some cute looks, but her entrance looks were not it. She even admits that. She spent her money elsewhere. But this is no queen bee, girl&#8230;. she&rsquo;s just one of those worker bees!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Honey Davenport

MONÉT X CHANGE: “I’m not in love with this look. I think what’s making it look strange is the yellow. Maybe if it was all latex it’d look cooler, but the spandex of the yellow cheapens it. The hair is a little messy. It’s not a great look for Honey. She has cool ideas, but no one is judging the entrance except the public, so maybe she didn’t splurge as much as she should’ve. I don’t think it’s strategy, I just think she didn’t spend money on this look!”

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I don’t mind the outfit, but I think the hair is the wrong choice for this. It looks like it should be bigger and then, girl, over time she just got hot and sweaty and it started to melt! The outfit has a point of view and goes along with her name. But, that hair… oh, honey. I like it better than [her drag daughter] Monét’s entrance looks. I love Monét and she has some cute looks, but her entrance looks were not it. She even admits that. She spent her money elsewhere. But this is no queen bee, girl…. she’s just one of those worker bees!” 

VH1
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK: </strong>&#8220;I&#8217;m not a fan. She should&rsquo;ve just come into the Werk Room as a beautiful man. Kahanna has a lot of potential. Her makeup is better. She has the moves and she walks nice. I think it&rsquo;s just because she&rsquo;s a newcomer doing the best she can with what she has available. And it&rsquo;s fine. I don&rsquo;t like it, but I&rsquo;m not going to knock her because I get that she&rsquo;s probably a newcomer with fewer resources. Girl, I&rsquo;ve been there. But I&rsquo;m sure since this she&rsquo;s probably improved a lot. I&rsquo;m excited to see what she does throughout the season.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE: </strong>&#8220;No. Girl. No, no, no, no. Oh no. There&rsquo;s a lot going on and also nothing at all. And the shoes&#8230; Does she have big feet? <em>Why</em> the shoes? I don&rsquo;t like the stoned tights. These look like used stones! It&rsquo;s like a belt-skirt with witch hats&hellip; are those witch hats? This look is giving The Vixen&rsquo;s entrance look a run for its money &mdash; and that&rsquo;s not a compliment.&#8221;</p>
Kahanna Montrese

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I’m not a fan. She should’ve just come into the Werk Room as a beautiful man. Kahanna has a lot of potential. Her makeup is better. She has the moves and she walks nice. I think it’s just because she’s a newcomer doing the best she can with what she has available. And it’s fine. I don’t like it, but I’m not going to knock her because I get that she’s probably a newcomer with fewer resources. Girl, I’ve been there. But I’m sure since this she’s probably improved a lot. I’m excited to see what she does throughout the season.”

MONÉT X CHANGE: “No. Girl. No, no, no, no. Oh no. There’s a lot going on and also nothing at all. And the shoes… Does she have big feet? Why the shoes? I don’t like the stoned tights. These look like used stones! It’s like a belt-skirt with witch hats… are those witch hats? This look is giving The Vixen’s entrance look a run for its money — and that’s not a compliment.”

World of Wonder
<p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE: </strong>&#8220;Mercedes, this is cool! It&rsquo;s like she has a pile of glitter in her hand. She looks good. She has all the big jewelry and her hair looks great!&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:</strong> &#8220;She looks gorgeous. It screams pageant to me, and I love a good pageant girl. I love the jewels on her bodice, her neck is beautiful! I met her once and she&rsquo;s a sweetheart. The only thing I&rsquo;m confused about is this thing in her hand. Did her necklace break when she walked in? That&rsquo;s what it looks like. Other than that, I love the look. She&rsquo;s a brave woman for wearing white. Drag queens wearing white is just risky, girl: we have makeup down to our ankles!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Mercedes Iman Diamond

MONÉT X CHANGE: “Mercedes, this is cool! It’s like she has a pile of glitter in her hand. She looks good. She has all the big jewelry and her hair looks great!” 

TRINITY THE TUCK: “She looks gorgeous. It screams pageant to me, and I love a good pageant girl. I love the jewels on her bodice, her neck is beautiful! I met her once and she’s a sweetheart. The only thing I’m confused about is this thing in her hand. Did her necklace break when she walked in? That’s what it looks like. Other than that, I love the look. She’s a brave woman for wearing white. Drag queens wearing white is just risky, girl: we have makeup down to our ankles!” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK: </strong>&#8220;I really like Nina&rsquo;s! I&rsquo;ve known her for years, and she&rsquo;s a costume queen. She does a lot of kooky things with her numbers, so it&rsquo;s nice to see her in something that looks nice on her. I mean, girl, she&rsquo;s the truck driver; She knows she&rsquo;s a big man in a dress and she plays that up in her drag. It kind of gives me Carmen Sandiego vibes. [It&#8217;s like] if Blair St. Clair&rsquo;s <em>dad</em> did drag&hellip;. [But] this is actually something different for her that I&rsquo;ve never seen. It&rsquo;s a little bit more fashionable than costume.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;This is great. Nina is known for being what most straight people think of when they think of drag queens: Campy and over the top, but <em>always</em> together. Nina is a big dude, so she needed something to balance out the bottom, but she looks great. I love the colors, the hat, and the glasses!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Nina West

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I really like Nina’s! I’ve known her for years, and she’s a costume queen. She does a lot of kooky things with her numbers, so it’s nice to see her in something that looks nice on her. I mean, girl, she’s the truck driver; She knows she’s a big man in a dress and she plays that up in her drag. It kind of gives me Carmen Sandiego vibes. [It’s like] if Blair St. Clair’s dad did drag…. [But] this is actually something different for her that I’ve never seen. It’s a little bit more fashionable than costume.”

MONÉT X CHANGE: “This is great. Nina is known for being what most straight people think of when they think of drag queens: Campy and over the top, but always together. Nina is a big dude, so she needed something to balance out the bottom, but she looks great. I love the colors, the hat, and the glasses!” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;This is the prettiest drag queen who&rsquo;s ever entered the Werk Room. She is going for Miss Universe for whatever country she&rsquo;s from: She&rsquo;s giving me Miss Vietnam! She looks beautiful.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:</strong> &#8220;I mean, this girl can do no wrong. She&rsquo;s so freaking pretty. Probably the prettiest <em>RuPaul&rsquo;s Drag Race</em> girl of all time. I have to put a hit out on her because she&rsquo;s so pretty. The only thing I don&rsquo;t care for is the nude color of the body suit. Other than that, she looks great. I automatically thought she was just throwing it up, but maybe it&rsquo;s something creative and&hellip; if she comes in the Werk Room and that is standing straight out, she has even more points from me. [It looks like a butterfly but] don&rsquo;t say &#8220;butterfly&#8221; in the Werk Room because Asia&rsquo;s spirit is still in there. She&rsquo;ll get you.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Plastique Tiara

MONÉT X CHANGE: “This is the prettiest drag queen who’s ever entered the Werk Room. She is going for Miss Universe for whatever country she’s from: She’s giving me Miss Vietnam! She looks beautiful.” 

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I mean, this girl can do no wrong. She’s so freaking pretty. Probably the prettiest RuPaul’s Drag Race girl of all time. I have to put a hit out on her because she’s so pretty. The only thing I don’t care for is the nude color of the body suit. Other than that, she looks great. I automatically thought she was just throwing it up, but maybe it’s something creative and… if she comes in the Werk Room and that is standing straight out, she has even more points from me. [It looks like a butterfly but] don’t say “butterfly” in the Werk Room because Asia’s spirit is still in there. She’ll get you.” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK: </strong>&#8220;Is this newspaper print? I love it. I think she looks gorgeous. She has a very elongated, thin, model-looking face and she puts this big tuft of hair on the top that elongates her face even more and makes her look even more alien and model-like.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;It looks great. I love a newspaper moment, it&rsquo;s very creative! It&rsquo;s a good way to save on your coin. I don&rsquo;t know what the front really looks like because of the way she&rsquo;s posing, but I love the silhouette.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Ra'jah O'Hara

TRINITY THE TUCK: “Is this newspaper print? I love it. I think she looks gorgeous. She has a very elongated, thin, model-looking face and she puts this big tuft of hair on the top that elongates her face even more and makes her look even more alien and model-like.” 

MONÉT X CHANGE: “It looks great. I love a newspaper moment, it’s very creative! It’s a good way to save on your coin. I don’t know what the front really looks like because of the way she’s posing, but I love the silhouette.” 

 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;I wish that the part that covered her t&mdash;ty went higher. I don&rsquo;t know why she drew her t&mdash;ies like that! I also don&rsquo;t know why the butterflies are coming in. I don&rsquo;t know how she has this huge chain dangling on her f&mdash;ing p&mdash;y! It&rsquo;s like the thing that Lurch had in <em>The Addams Family</em>. It looks like a stone doorknocker for her vagina!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK: </strong>&#8220;I&rsquo;m a fan of <em>her; </em>She&rsquo;s beautiful. But this is not it. I like the fabric of the corset. But that&rsquo;s about it, sweetie. Her family jewel is dangling right there! I love androgyny in drag, but if you can&rsquo;t do it right, then don&rsquo;t attempt it. This corset&hellip; the opening is so wide that it&rsquo;s not really androgynous anymore, it&rsquo;s just a boy chest.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Scarlet Envy

MONÉT X CHANGE: “I wish that the part that covered her t—ty went higher. I don’t know why she drew her t—ies like that! I also don’t know why the butterflies are coming in. I don’t know how she has this huge chain dangling on her f—ing p—y! It’s like the thing that Lurch had in The Addams Family. It looks like a stone doorknocker for her vagina!”

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I’m a fan of her; She’s beautiful. But this is not it. I like the fabric of the corset. But that’s about it, sweetie. Her family jewel is dangling right there! I love androgyny in drag, but if you can’t do it right, then don’t attempt it. This corset… the opening is so wide that it’s not really androgynous anymore, it’s just a boy chest.” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;I actually like this. It is a basic bodysuit that&rsquo;s sequined, but I do like that she added these iridescent green rhinestones to add some texture. The hair is weird; it kind of looks like a cobra.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE: </strong>&#8220;I like this. I can&rsquo;t really tell what the material is. But I like these big blue rhinestones. The hair isn&#8217;t my favorite. And these black boots, she&rsquo;s Batwoman! Oh my God, she looks like the snake from f&mdash;ing Team Rocket! Arbok! She is Arbok, bitch! Shuga Cain <em>is</em> Arbok. Everything else looks cool. Bitch, you know I love a body suit.&#8221;</p>
Shuga Cain

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I actually like this. It is a basic bodysuit that’s sequined, but I do like that she added these iridescent green rhinestones to add some texture. The hair is weird; it kind of looks like a cobra.” 

MONÉT X CHANGE: “I like this. I can’t really tell what the material is. But I like these big blue rhinestones. The hair isn’t my favorite. And these black boots, she’s Batwoman! Oh my God, she looks like the snake from f—ing Team Rocket! Arbok! She is Arbok, bitch! Shuga Cain is Arbok. Everything else looks cool. Bitch, you know I love a body suit.”

World of Wonder
<p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;Yes! I love this hair and I love that she&#8217;s showing off her midsection. She&rsquo;s got her t&mdash;ies out and I love the cut of the pants! It&#8217;s very Jill Scott from back in the day. It&rsquo;s not the most flattering picture of her, she has her eyes closed and is getting something out of her t&mdash;y, but I think she looks good.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:</strong> &#8220;Silky looks great. This is one of my favorites. I love a big girl who knows her shape. She&rsquo;s padded and balanced. She&rsquo;s got to show a little skin, which I love. She looks beautiful and this is a great color on her. I like the MC Hammer pants! Girl, she&rsquo;s probably got a box of donuts in there for later. Don&rsquo;t blame her; she was smart! There&rsquo;s a weight limit to our bags when we get there, so there are probably costumes in there. She&rsquo;s figured it out!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Silky Nutmeg Ganache

MONÉT X CHANGE: “Yes! I love this hair and I love that she’s showing off her midsection. She’s got her t—ies out and I love the cut of the pants! It’s very Jill Scott from back in the day. It’s not the most flattering picture of her, she has her eyes closed and is getting something out of her t—y, but I think she looks good.” 

TRINITY THE TUCK: “Silky looks great. This is one of my favorites. I love a big girl who knows her shape. She’s padded and balanced. She’s got to show a little skin, which I love. She looks beautiful and this is a great color on her. I like the MC Hammer pants! Girl, she’s probably got a box of donuts in there for later. Don’t blame her; she was smart! There’s a weight limit to our bags when we get there, so there are probably costumes in there. She’s figured it out!” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK: </strong>&#8220;I find it kind of whimsical. She comes in with nunchucks, so it&rsquo;s comical. Had she not done a nunchuck I&rsquo;d totally get it. This look on her face with this picture is not helping either, girl. It&rsquo;s like the look of &lsquo;Help! Help me!&#8217; It&rsquo;s not fashion at all. It&rsquo;s definitely a gimmick.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;There&rsquo;s lots to unpack here. I get it, she&rsquo;s doing a gimmick on martial arts gi. But I don&rsquo;t like the pants. She should&rsquo;ve made it a higher skirt, and the top should have been more fitted. She just looks like she&rsquo;s wearing a gi and got some white fabric to make a skirt, too. She should&#8217;ve put more thought into making it a cool look or a tailored piece. And the hair looks crazy. It looks like she was just like, &#8216;Grab the gi!'&#8221;</p>
Soju

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I find it kind of whimsical. She comes in with nunchucks, so it’s comical. Had she not done a nunchuck I’d totally get it. This look on her face with this picture is not helping either, girl. It’s like the look of ‘Help! Help me!’ It’s not fashion at all. It’s definitely a gimmick.” 

MONÉT X CHANGE: “There’s lots to unpack here. I get it, she’s doing a gimmick on martial arts gi. But I don’t like the pants. She should’ve made it a higher skirt, and the top should have been more fitted. She just looks like she’s wearing a gi and got some white fabric to make a skirt, too. She should’ve put more thought into making it a cool look or a tailored piece. And the hair looks crazy. It looks like she was just like, ‘Grab the gi!'”

World of Wonder
<p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;I like Vanjie&rsquo;s look! Whatever she did with her skin, it looks like gold. I love the hair. I love the socks with the stirrups, she looks good. This is way better than that damn golden cage she had on in season 10. To this day she thinks that her entrance look on season 10 was cute. It was not. But she looks beautiful here!&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:</strong> &#8220;Vanjie&rsquo;s is one of my favorites. It&#8217;s simpler as far as the silhouette goes.&nbsp; The color looks great on her. I love the ruching, I love the one shoulder, her stockings, the hair; she knew what she was coming to do when she came back into the Werk Room. It&rsquo;s way more fashion!&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo

MONÉT X CHANGE: “I like Vanjie’s look! Whatever she did with her skin, it looks like gold. I love the hair. I love the socks with the stirrups, she looks good. This is way better than that damn golden cage she had on in season 10. To this day she thinks that her entrance look on season 10 was cute. It was not. But she looks beautiful here!” 

TRINITY THE TUCK: “Vanjie’s is one of my favorites. It’s simpler as far as the silhouette goes.  The color looks great on her. I love the ruching, I love the one shoulder, her stockings, the hair; she knew what she was coming to do when she came back into the Werk Room. It’s way more fashion!” 

World of Wonder
<p><strong>TRINITY THE TUCK:</strong> &#8220;I don&rsquo;t know. I like it from the neck up. You can tell that Yvie is a very creative, off-the-wall, outside-the-box queen. But, the fabric choice isn&#8217;t my favorite. But I&#8217;m excited to see what this bitch does on the show because she is odd, and I love somebody who comes and mixes it up.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>MON&Eacute;T X CHANGE:&nbsp;</strong>&#8220;It&rsquo;s not my favorite look, but what I am getting from this look, I&rsquo;m excited about it because it&rsquo;s so drastically different from what everyone else is doing. Is that a f&mdash;ing car attached to her little train? It&rsquo;s probably not the cleanest look, but I think this look makes me excited for what else she&rsquo;s going to do.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Yvie Oddly

TRINITY THE TUCK: “I don’t know. I like it from the neck up. You can tell that Yvie is a very creative, off-the-wall, outside-the-box queen. But, the fabric choice isn’t my favorite. But I’m excited to see what this bitch does on the show because she is odd, and I love somebody who comes and mixes it up.” 

MONÉT X CHANGE: “It’s not my favorite look, but what I am getting from this look, I’m excited about it because it’s so drastically different from what everyone else is doing. Is that a f—ing car attached to her little train? It’s probably not the cleanest look, but I think this look makes me excited for what else she’s going to do.” 

World of Wonder
