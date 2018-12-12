See where the RuPaul's Drag Race season 1 queens are now

Some Drag Race girls go down in her-story for their lip-synch abilities and fashionable lewks, but fifth-place finisher Ongina warmed her way into fans’ hearts with a key moment of emotional vulnerability. After winning the Mac Viva-Glam AIDS awareness commercial challenge, the Filipino-American queen broke down on the main stage and revealed her own personal struggle with HIV. “You have to celebrate life,” she said as the judges wiped away tears. “You keep going, and I keep going.”

Since then, Ongina has become an HIV and AIDS activist while continuing to perform, appear on television shows (she was a professor on RuPaul’s Drag U), and act (she had a small role in the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” music video). She’s also co-hosted several episodes of the popular Drag Race recap web series Fashion Photo Ruview.