Sasha reveals to EW who from the Drag Race family is now an official Colby!

Sasha Colby secretly adopted someone into the Colby family on RuPaul's Drag Race set

We already knew Sasha Colby was Mother — with a capital M — upon entering RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, but the drag icon flexed her matriarchal might even further by secretly adopting another person into her family while filming the show.

"I was told by my children.... they're like, 'No kids!'" she says of being warned against bringing home any new drag family members during her time on the show. But there was one person on the set who she just couldn't resist taking under her wing.

"I did have one child, one of the production guys," she reveals. "Justin, he's the one who always calls the celebrities in Untucked, like, 'Okay, we have to take them!'"

The season 15 queens can often be heard playfully scolding the crew member during episodes of the Drag Race companion show as he enters the Werk Room to tell visiting guest judges their time with the contestants is up.

Sasha says she shared a sweet moment with him between takes on the most recent episode, which saw the final five contestants participating in the fan-favorite makeover challenge, this time tasked with transforming schoolteachers into drag goddesses.

"He whispers — he has his mask and headset on, he's cueing me to go into the Werk Room for one of the scenes, he's not even looking at me, just staring into yonder — and goes, 'I want to be a Colby,'" Sasha recalls. "I go, 'Justin, are you serious? Justin Colby!'"

When asked if the adoption was official, Sasha confirms that it was legit.

"Yes! He had one of my little drag jackets on [that] episode, so his name is Justin Colby," she says. "I had to! She's fertile."

RuPaul's Drag Race Sasha Colby on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Kerri previously told EW about the night she met Sasha on the streets of Dallas, and changed her life forever. Years later, they crossed paths again after Kerri moved to L.A., where Sasha approached her at the city's Abbey bar.

"She pulled me aside, like, 'You're gorgeous,'" Kerri remembers, noting that Sasha was ecstatic when she learned that Kerri didn't yet belong to a drag house. "She said, 'Great, your name is Kerri Colby.'"

Listen to Sasha's full Quick Drag interview above, including a hilarious reveal about peeing on the Main Stage, and check out more from the cast in the podcast feed below.

