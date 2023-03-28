You know how Luxx Noir London praised Sasha by saying she "literally peed" on the stage? Well, in the words of Coco Montrese, she wasn't joking, bitch!

Sasha Colby reveals she iconically Christened the Drag Race stage: 'I'm going to have to pee!'

Remember when Luxx Noir London praised Sasha Colby by saying that the RuPaul's Drag Race top-four finalist "literally peed" on the stage? Well guess what, Mimi? She did.

Speaking exclusively to EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the Miss Continental winner and season 15 top-four competitor reveals that she has joined an elite group of past Drag Race contestants who've allegedly let their bladders loose on the Main Stage.

"They actually said it the next episode," Sasha tells EW when asked about why she watched Spice and Salina EsTitties' episode 9 lip-sync with her leg resting up on the stage. She explains the context for the following week's conversation when the queens returned to the Werk Room: "I won, right, and Luxx goes, 'Girl, you peed on that stage tonight,' and that's why I said, 'Why don't you soak some of this up so you can get another win?' Because I could not hold my pee in, and I was like, I'm going to have to pee!"

Sasha says that she was "literally holding it for dear life" while Spice and Salina duked it out to Lil Nas X's "That's What I Want," and that Luxx was the one who clocked the accident as they exited the stage. "She was like, 'There's a little wet spot,' and I was like, 'I know, I'm very well aware.' She definitely called me out on the next episode after that!"

Sasha Colby watches Spice lip-sync with her leg up on RuPaul's Drag Race Sasha Colby watches Spice lip-sync with her leg up on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15.

"I am now in the Hall of Fame of girls who've peed on stage," Sasha jokes, referencing Jaida Essence Hall's iconic "Pee Pageant" performance (guest-judged by Whoopi Goldberg!) from season 12, in which she told a comical stand-up set about a time she peed herself while judging a beauty contest.

"[We're] successful queens just, like, Christening the stage," Sasha finishes. "Holy water!"

RuPaul's Drag Race Sasha Colby on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Listen to Sasha's full EW interview above, in which she discusses her feelings on harmful anti-drag and anti-trans legislation in Tennessee, her feelings on the makeover challenge results, and more tea on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, which continues Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

