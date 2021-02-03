RuPaul's Drag Race Close Streaming Options

Tamisha Iman says that she said what she said once again in EW's exclusive debut of the first 12 minutes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13's next new episode.

After last week's explosively entertaining Untucked clash between the pageant legend and Brooklyn beauty Kandy Muse (which Lala Ri summarizes as a brawl in an Atlanta strip club), tensions reignite when the group settles back into the Werk Room after Joey Jay's elimination.

Continuing the chaos, Muse and Iman begin round two by verbally tussling over the same issue: When Iman returned to the Untucked lounge following the judges' critiques, she mounted perhaps the best backhanded compliment ever by praising her season 13 sisters for doing well in the ball challenge despite their, well, "nasty attitudes." Most of the dolls seem to think Iman directed the comment toward Muse in particular, who hit back at the sentiment. Tensions apparently weren't contained to last week's festivities, however, as Muse let the group know the burn still stung.

"We don't gotta kiki, we don't gotta talk, we don't even gotta be sisters just because we're in the same competition. Don't look my way, I won't look your way, don't speak to me, I won't speak to you," Muse tells Iman, who responds: "I don't need you to tell me that. I'm a grown ass woman. You don't need to tell me that. But, nevertheless, what I said is what I said."

The next morning, when things simmer down, RuPaul enters the Werk Room and informs the queens of their upcoming mini challenge: A paired contest in which one queen must make a gown out of wallpaper, while their partner narrates their runway sashay. Before the (wild) challenge unfolds, Ru informs the contestants that the teams must remain the same for the maxi challenge: A choreographed documentary about the history of disco, spanning the genre's birth, its sexual revolution at Studio 54, disco fashion, and the anti-disco downfall.

Watch the first 12 minutes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13, episode 6 above, and tune in for the full thing this Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

