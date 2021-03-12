Rosé and Tina Burner hilariously mimic each other's runway walks in Rupaul's Drag Race makeover preview
In EW's exclusive makeover challenge sneak peek, the queens hilariously try to step into each other's heels.
There's a new phrase to describe when things get a little, well, gay: "You just Rosé'd it."
Such are the words spoken by Tina Burner in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the next new episode of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, which sees the comedy queen partnering with fellow New York City performer Rosé for a fresh (pandemic-mandated) take on the upcoming makeover challenge.
Tasked with making over each other instead of strangers from the outside world (thanks, quarantine!), Rosé tries (and adorably fails) at acclimating to Tina's approach to stomping the runway — like when she puts too much zazz on a directional transition, or injects an extra pep in her step where Tina definitely wouldn't have. The result? "You just Roséd it," of course.
"Tina and I are actors, we need to be each other on that runway. Not just look like each other," Rosé says of the challenge in a confessional. "This is not Halloween. This is Broadway."
Still, she tries to dress Tina up in her bubbly aesthetic, telling her season 13 sister to imagine "beads of wine coming down your arms [that] you've gotta flick off" when walking the runway like her.
Tina then hilariously exaggerates every move in the style of Rosé — even leaving the stage with the latter's signature jump-kick pose.
See how the queens fare in the makeover challenge when RuPaul's Drag Race returns with a new episode Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.
Watch EW's exclusive preview above.
