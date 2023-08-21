MTV will air new episodes of season 16, while All Stars 9 will stream on Paramount+.

RuPaul's Drag Race renewed for season 16, All Stars 9 at MTV and Paramount+

It's time for some news that every soul could clock from a mile away: RuPaul's Drag Race has been renewed for season 16, All Stars 9, and accompanying editions of Untucked.

New episodes of the main competition of the Emmy-winning franchise will return to MTV in the near future, the network revealed Monday, while All Stars 9 will again stream on Paramount+, with fan-favorite queens re-joining the series for a shot at a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The announcement comes on the (high) heels of Drag Race franchise's nine Emmy nominations, including another nod for RuPaul as host and for the overall series in the Outstanding Reality Competition category. If RuPaul wins in the host bracket for an eighth consecutive time at the January 2024 ceremony, he will extend his record as the most-decorated Black artist in TV Academy history.

In addition to launching several new international editions this year — including in Mexico and Brazil — the American iteration of Drag Race crowned two winners in season 15's Sasha Colby and All Stars 8 champion (and Canada's Drag Race alum) Jimbo.

In an exclusive interview with EW's Quick Drag podcast following her victory, Sasha revealed that her decision to lip-sync for the crown in a nearly nude ensemble was a deliberate "f--- you" to conservative politicians pushing anti-drag and anti-trans legislation around the country — which prompted the series to partner with the ACLU to launch the Drag Defense Fund initiative.

"It was a specific choice to be naked in these times. I wanted them to see what they're trying to eradicate," Sasha, a trans activist and pageant legend in the drag world, told EW at her crowning in April, later adding: "With this legislation and everything happening, for me to represent Drag Race and such a huge conglomerate like MTV and be exactly what [conservatives] want to eradicate is so powerful. I understand the eyes on me, which is why I wanted to be naked. I wanted to normalize this trans body!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 and All Stars 9 are set to premiere next year — to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of the overall franchise — on MTV and Paramount+.

