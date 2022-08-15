RuPaul's Drag Race renewed for season 15, including her-storic 200th episode

"We never take for granted the opportunity we've been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories," RuPaul said.

Celebratory Tajín shots all around: VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race for season 15, which will contain the Emmy-winning reality series' 200th episode.

The network announced the news Monday, revealing that a new group of queens will enter the Werk Room for a 15th round of competition, on the heels of the franchise crowning two new winners: Season 14 fan-favorite oddball Willow Pill, and All Stars 7 queen Jinkx Monsoon, who recently became the first queen to win Drag Race twice when she triumphed at the end of the show's first-ever all-winners edition.

Drag Race's post-show companion series Untucked has also been renewed for new episodes.

"When I hear season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch myself — I just won't tell you where," RuPaul said in a statement. "We never take for granted the opportunity we've been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens."

RuPaul's Drag Race first launched on Logo back in 2009, and has since gone on to become a global phenomenon since its shift to VH1, with RuPaul becoming the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history with 11 trophies won for his work on the series.

Production company World of Wonder has since expanded the program to international territories that host their own spin-offs, including in the United Kingdom, Canada, Thailand, Spain, France, Italy, the Philippines, and more.

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 premiere date has yet to be announced.

