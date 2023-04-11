Poppy hit the season 15 reunion dressed in a yellow t-shirt and jeans in a throwback tribute to Rebecca's iconic season 1 entrance look.

After the San Francisco-based queen went viral over the weekend for attending Friday's season 15 reunion while dressed in a yellow t-shirt and jeans — a tribute to season 1 queen Rebecca Glasscock's 2009 entrance look — the Drag Race OG sweetly reacted to the revival of her ensemble.

"Yooooo!!!! Everybody was blowing up my phone and sending me pics!!! I thought it was hilarious!!! This bitch did her homework. For a minute I saw that pic from the panel and said: 'When did I film that? Oh s---! That's not me!!!!'" wrote Javier Rivera — who retired the Rebecca Glasscock persona after Drag Race — on Instagram. "Hats off to ya babe!!!! You had me down to the pumps and the necklace!!! You fuggin turned it!!! You had me LMFAO!!! Beautifully executed. Bravo."

Competing as Rebecca, Rivera placed third on the inaugural season, and briefly resurrected her on stage at the season 10 finale, which featured a reunion of several season 1 contestants.

After Rebecca entered the Werk Room in a simple yellow tee and flared jeans, RuPaul affectionately dubbed her "just another girl at the mall."

The look went on to become a fan-favorite entrance look, with season 15 contestant Spice even listing it as one of her favorite moment's in the show's history during a Werk Room discussion on the show's 200th episode.

Princess Poppy; Rebecca Glasscock Princess Poppy and Rebecca Glasscock on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder; Paramount+

Though Poppy entered the season 15 reunion noting that she, too, would be "quitting drag," she stressed in an exclusive interview with EW's Quick Drag podcast (below) that she'll never leave the art of drag behind completely.

"I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don't want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity," Poppy told EW. "That's not a bad thing. I think people put so much emphasis on success and fame, and it's okay to not want to be famous. It's totally valid to not want to be known by a bunch of people. That's just not what I want. I don't want that for my life."

