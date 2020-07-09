How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz

Start your engines!

By Jillian Sederholm
July 08, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT
Advertisement
World of Wonder (3); VH1 (2)

RuPaul's Drag Race

type
  • TV Show
network
  • VH1
genre

Category is: RuPaul's Drag Race superfans.

Do you have what it takes to slay trivia about all 12 seasons of the show? Put your knowledge to the test below to see how much you really remember.

After you take the quiz, make sure to subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast where we take you through the most memorable moments of each season and learn brand new behind-the-scenes tea from the show's most iconic queens. The first episode recapping season 1 and featuring the show's first crowned queen BeBe Zahara Benet and fan-fave Ongina is available to stream now on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul — as host, mentor, and creative inspiration — decides who's in and who's out.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 11
rating
genre
network
  • VH1
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com