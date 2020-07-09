How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz

Do you have what it takes to slay trivia about all 12 seasons of the show? Put your knowledge to the test below to see how much you really remember.

After you take the quiz, make sure to subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast where we take you through the most memorable moments of each season and learn brand new behind-the-scenes tea from the show's most iconic queens. The first episode recapping season 1 and featuring the show's first crowned queen BeBe Zahara Benet and fan-fave Ongina is available to stream now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.