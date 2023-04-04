EW has exclusive details for new specials from Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Ginger Minj, Peppermint, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Darienne Lake.

The comedy queens are coming, and EW has an exclusive reveal of the premiere dates for an exciting roster of stand-up specials from RuPaul's Drag Race royals.

Six former Drag Race contestants will debut new comedy shows on digital on-demand platforms in the months ahead, including sets from All Stars 4 champion Monét X Change, All Stars 6 competitor Ginger Minj, season 1 winner Bebe Zahara Benet, season 6 legend Darienne Lake, season 9 trailblazer Peppermint, and All Stars 7 winner and upcoming Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon.

In collaboration with Comedy Dynamics and Tribeca, all of the specials will be available in on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide.

Drag Race Comedy Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, and Ginger Minj in new stand-up comedy specials. | Credit: Tribeca

In addition to their stand-up comedy shows, the queens involved are hard at work on other projects, with Jinkx recently completing her historic Broadway run as Mama Morton in Chicago before heading out on a world tour, Monét recently launching her BOMO Beauty line with Bob the Drag Queen, and Bebe joining forces with other Drag Race queens for her new Nubia tour.

"I'm going to find the parallels between the witch hunts that existed in the olden days, when women were persecuted for taking on the patriarchy, and the parallels happening right now with the queer, trans, and LGBTQIA+ community — the witch hunt we're experiencing as we take on the patriarchy," Jinkx recently told EW of her upcoming Everything at Stake tour. "It's Everything at Stake because this is the most attention I've had on me in some time, and I want to show the world why I deserve that attention. That's where it started, and since coming to this title, the world continues to be a f---ing s--- show. And the title now has multiple meanings, of course, that will find its way into my work for this tour. I'm too loud-mouthed and opinionated for me not to bring what's going on in the world into my work."

Get more info on each queen's new stand-up comedy special below, including premiere dates and trailers.

Darienne Lake: Altered Boy

Drag Race Comedy Credit: Tribeca

Premiere date: April 4 (Audio releasing April 7)

Format: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide

Official synopsis: RuPaul's Drag Race alum Darienne Lake shares intimate but hilarious anecdotes about her life, from growing up as the middle child in a large Catholic family, to coming out at an early age as a drag queen and finding her chosen family, life purpose through humor, and self revelation.

Peppermint: So-SIGH-ety Effects

Drag Race Comedy 'Peppermint: So-SIGH-ety Effects' poster. | Credit: Tribeca

Premiere date: April 18 (Audio releasing April 21)

Format: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide

Official synopsis: Follow Peppermint as she invites you on an all-inclusive journey through New York City to get a first-hand look at what it's like to be a single Black transgender woman in today's society. Peppermint invites you to cry and laugh with and at her as she tells tales of love and heartbreak from the stage to the bathroom stall — drawing audiences to one inevitable conclusion: "Hey, at least I don't have it that bad!"

Bebe Zahara Benet: Africa Is Not a Country

Drag Race Comedy Credit: Tribeca

Premiere date: May 2 (Audio releasing May 5)

Format: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide

Official synopsis: In her debut stand-up show, pioneering entertainer Bebe Zahara Benet recounts immigrating from West Africa to America through a series of hysterical sketches, unexpected audience interactions, and razor sharp social commentary. Settle in for a raucous journey from the motherland to… Minnesota. No baggage fees required.

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption

Drag Race Comedy 'Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption' poster. | Credit: Tribeca

Premiere date: May 16 (Audio releasing May 19)

Format: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide

Official synopsis: Follow Jinkx Monsoon through the weaving tale of her booze-addled, sex-filled, gender-defying life. In this (extremely) candid stand-up special, Jinkx shares her experiences as a trans-femme, non-binary, alcoholic, ethical slut. You'll learn more than you ever wanted to know about her journey of self discovery, leading her to her husband, sobriety, and to be the first queen to win Drag Race twice — and she sings!

Ginger Minj: Bless Your Heart

Drag Race Comedy 'Ginger Minj: Bless Your Heart' poster. | Credit: Tribeca

Premiere date: May 30 (Audio releasing June 2)

Format: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide

Official synopsis: International drag superstar Ginger Minj discusses dysfunctional family etiquette, haunted dolls, and the infamous "Florida Man" in this hilariously honest musical memoir of her Southern Baptist upbringing. Best known for appearances in Dumplin', Hocus Pocus 2, and RuPaul's Drag Race, Ginger breaks out of the Werk Room and takes center stage to tell her story as only she can.

Monét X Change: Fist of Glory

Drag Race Comedy 'Monét X Change: Fist of Glory' poster. | Credit: Tribeca

Premiere date: June 13 (Audio releasing June 16)

Format: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide

Official synopsis: Join queen Monét X Change in her debut stand-up special, where she takes you on a comedic romp about playing the pink Power Ranger in Brooklyn, being inherently "very gay" before coming out, and watch as she dazzles the audience with a live opera performance about fisting.

