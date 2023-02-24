Aura Mayari and Eureka speak out against their state's controversial bill that was just passed by Tennessee lawmakers and would impact public drag shows and trans people.

RuPaul's Drag Race queens hailing from Tennessee are taking a stand against controversial legislation advanced Thursday by the state's House Republicans that puts harsh restrictions on drag shows and bans gender-affirming care for trans youth.

After state lawmakers voted 77-16 to move the legislation to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee to sign into law, Drag Race season 15 queen Aura Mayari and All Stars 6 competitor Eureka (also a producer-star of HBO's We're Here) provided exclusive statements to EW in which they slammed the political move. The bill classifies drag shows as adult cabaret performances and criminalizes them — as well as engaging in "male or female impersonations" — in public spaces or in front of children regardless of the nature of the show.

"I am deeply upset and saddened to hear about the drag ban in Tennessee. The state [proposed] this bill to protect children from seeing anything explicit, when in fact, it is a mask used to hide the discrimination toward the LGBTQ+ community and the desire to erase drag. Public indecency is already illegal in Tennessee, this is yet another awful attempt at trying to take away our rights," writes Aura, who, after moving to the United States from the Philippines as a child and later beginning her drag career in Chicago, settled in Tennessee, where she booked a regular gig at Nashville's iconic Play dance bar.

Aura added that the bill "also wrongfully targets our trans community by calling out 'cross-dressing' in public," further observing that "trans people are marked on their ID as their biological sex, and if they were stopped by a cop, then a cop has the ability to jail them because 'cross-dressing' is illegal in public."

"People come to our shows to have a good time and to escape the cruel reality of life," she continued. "Drag brings joy and inspiration to all audiences. Drag changes people's lives and that's what pushes me to continue fighting for our community."

In a separate statement, Eureka, who came out as trans on a season 3 episode of We're Here and hails from Johnson City, Tenn., called the bill "blatantly unconstitutional," and chastised lawmakers for fostering a "really scary time" for the queer community in America.

"It's banning Pride, public drag, and trans performance, even though it's their 'normal' presentation. The consequences [could involve] being charged as a felon. As we know, the felony badge of honor restricts lives of an overwhelming population of oppressed individuals, including race, sex, and now gender expression! It's all disheartening and targeted towards minorities who aren't 'normalized' by society," Eureka writes. "It's going to affect jobs, ways of life, and personal security for individuals trying to live —and barely survive — in this state of Tennessee, and it's extremely shameful to see!"

Local entertainer Bella DuBalle shared an Instagram video Monday featuring a clip of a speech she gave in opposition to the legislation.

"This is an attempt to earase drag in Tennessee. This bill will further harm trans people who are literally just living their f---ing lives," she said. "Pride began to commemorate the events of Stonewall. Back in Stonewall, we weren't allowed to do drag. It was criminalized. So, what happened when the cops came in and tried to beat us down? We picked up them bricks and set them packing. The original Pride was a riot, and, if this year, we need to remind them that we will fight for our liberation, we will raise our bricks high again and let them know that we will not go quietly."

She later shared a flier for a reported rally regarding the bill. "Governor Bill Lee has 10 days to veto it, or it becomes law," she wrote in the caption. "Call him at (615) 741-2001 and join us tomorrow for the first protest!!"

In June 2022, drag performers representing all corners of the industry, from Drag Race to The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, also hit back at a Texas bill that would've banned minors from attending drag performances such as family-friendly Drag Story Hour readings, which aim to de-stigmatize queer art.

Eureka previously confronted anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment while filming her HBO docuseries, as the town council in St. George, Utah met to discuss concerns over "sexual-related issues" while Eureka, Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen planned a drag show near public children's spaces, like the St. George Children's Museum and the Town Square Park.

