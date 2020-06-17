RuPaul's Drag Race queens rev up for 'Drive N Drag' summer drive-in tour

Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Acid Betty, Gigi Goode, Monét X Change, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Violet Chachki, and Yvie Oddly will travel the country.

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines, because 12 of RuPaul's hot-rod daughters are primed to burn rubber over a cross-country road trip this summer.

Beginning July 17, Voss Events — the creative agency behind the popular Werq the World drag tours — is taking RuPaul's Drag Race superstars on the road for its Drive 'N Drag traveling concert series.

The outdoor event will feature the queens' live theatrical numbers performed from a stage in front of attendees' cars, with extravagant lighting, giant screens, and radio-transmitted audio enhancing the experience.

Joining the tour are Drag Race alums Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Acid Betty, Gigi Goode, Monét X Change, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Violet Chachki, and Yvie Oddly.

"Our Werq the World tour typically plays inside large theaters and arenas, but we've moved the show outside to continue providing much-needed entertainment during these crazy times," producer Brandon Voss said in a press statement. "A pandemic won't keep our queens from ruling the stage. The drag show must go on!"

Current Drive 'N Drag dates include July 17-19 at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, July 24-26 at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California, and July 31-Aug. 2 at the Old Orchard Mall in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets are available now on the Voss Events website, with more dates set to be announced soon. Watch the Drive 'N Drag trailer above.

