Get first look at RuPaul's Drag Race queens and original Brady Bunch cast in epic crossover event

Here's the way they all became the Brady Bunch...

The casts of RuPaul's Drag Race and The Brady Bunch are combining forces to create a whole new family for Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios fused the Emmy-winning reality drag competition with the beloved family comedy for a remake of the sitcom's classic season 2 episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?," in which Jan buys a black wig after thinking she's being shunned at school over her blonde locks. The crossover will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday.

Dragging the Classics - The Brady Bunch Credit: MTV; Paramount +

Original Brady kids joining the cast include Barry Williams (original Greg) stepping into the shoes of papa Mike Brady; Christopher Knight reprising the role of Peter Brady; Mike Lookinland back as Bobby Brady; Eve Plumb (original Jan) playing a new character named Lucy; and Susan Olsen (original Cindy) as a new character named Margie.

Drag Race faves joining the family include season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady; All-Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady; All-Stars 6 competitor Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady; season 13 doll Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady; season 11 Miss Congeniality Nina West as Alice; and All-Stars 3 icon BenDeLaCreme doing drag on drag to play Greg Brady.

RuPaul herself, who had a cameo in 1995's The Brady Bunch Movie, is set to make a special appearance, as is longtime Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

See first look portraits of the cast in character below:

Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady

Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady | Credit: Paramount+

Barry Williams as Mike Brady

Barry Williams as Mike Brady Barry Williams as Mike Brady | Credit: Paramount+

BenDeLaCreme as Greg Brady

BenDeLaCreme as Greg Brady BenDeLaCreme as Greg Brady | Credit: Paramount+

Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady

Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady | Credit: Paramount+

Christopher Knight as Peter Brady

Christopher Knight as Peter Brady Christopher Knight as Peter Brady | Credit: Paramount+

Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady

Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady | Credit: Paramount+

Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady

Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady | Credit: Paramount+

Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady

Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady | Credit: Paramount+

Nina West as Alice

Nina West as Alice Nina West as Alice | Credit: Paramount+

Eve Plumb as Lucy

Eve Plumb as Lucy Eve Plumb as Lucy | Credit: Paramount+

Susan Olsen as Margie

Susan Olsen as Margie Susan Olsen as Margie | Credit: Paramount+

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch premieres Wednesday on Paramount+, while RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 is streaming on the network now.

