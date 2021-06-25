Get first look at RuPaul's Drag Race queens and original Brady Bunch cast in epic crossover event
See exclusive portraits of the stars of Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.
Here's the way they all became the Brady Bunch...
The casts of RuPaul's Drag Race and The Brady Bunch are combining forces to create a whole new family for Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.
Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios fused the Emmy-winning reality drag competition with the beloved family comedy for a remake of the sitcom's classic season 2 episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?," in which Jan buys a black wig after thinking she's being shunned at school over her blonde locks. The crossover will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday.
Original Brady kids joining the cast include Barry Williams (original Greg) stepping into the shoes of papa Mike Brady; Christopher Knight reprising the role of Peter Brady; Mike Lookinland back as Bobby Brady; Eve Plumb (original Jan) playing a new character named Lucy; and Susan Olsen (original Cindy) as a new character named Margie.
Drag Race faves joining the family include season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady; All-Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady; All-Stars 6 competitor Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady; season 13 doll Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady; season 11 Miss Congeniality Nina West as Alice; and All-Stars 3 icon BenDeLaCreme doing drag on drag to play Greg Brady.
RuPaul herself, who had a cameo in 1995's The Brady Bunch Movie, is set to make a special appearance, as is longtime Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.
See first look portraits of the cast in character below:
Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady
Barry Williams as Mike Brady
BenDeLaCreme as Greg Brady
Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady
Christopher Knight as Peter Brady
Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady
Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady
Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady
Nina West as Alice
Eve Plumb as Lucy
Susan Olsen as Margie
Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch premieres Wednesday on Paramount+, while RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 is streaming on the network now.
