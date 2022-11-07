The season 8 Miss Congeniality winner was diagnosed with avascular necrosis after chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine, famed drag queen and star of both RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 8 and 9, has revealed she will take a lengthy break from performing following hip surgery.

The 41-year-old Puerto Rico native revealed over the weekend that she was diagnosed with avascular necrosis — a condition that results in the death of bone tissue after a loss of blood supply — following treatment for cancer.

"Sadly I have been dealing with a lot of pain on my hips since last year," Cynthia wrote on Instagram, alongside a video that showed an image from an MRI of her pelvis as well as a shot of her walking with assistance from a cane. "This was due to exposure to my chemo treatment and also steroids ( Pain Killers ) back in the days when I was battling cancer . that's why I need hip replacement surgery on both sides."

She added that her first surgery is scheduled for this Wednesday, and she'll undergo another in January.

"I'll be not working for almost 6 months due to recovery . I promise me and my Boyfriend will keep you all updated," she continued, requesting "positive vibes and prayers" from her supporters while she recovers.

She ended her message with a reference to her signature Drag Race catchphrase: "Thank you always for your love and support ! And if I kick cancer in the cucu , this is easy to beat !"

Though she was eliminated on episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 back in 2016, Cynthia went on to win the coveted Miss Congeniality prize on the finale, and she returned to compete on season 9 the following year. She was ultimately eliminated fifth, finishing the season in 10th place.

Cynthia was diagnosed with stage 1 liver cancer shortly after wrapping production on her first Drag Race stint, and went into remission after treatment.

"Hashtag #KickCancerintheCucu! We did it! We fought a good fight, and now we can say life is so precious, even if you feel that you're depressed, even if you feel emotional distress… you can stand on your feet and move on," Cynthia told EW at the time. "As long as you have life, everything else is possible."

