RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco says she feels "surrounded by love and support" after coming out as trans.

Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco comes out as trans: 'I'm the happiest I've ever been'

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco entered the season 14 Werk Room poised to "make a difference," and she's done just that by coming out as a trans woman in an emotional Instagram post.

"After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT after getting back from Drag Race. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future," the self-proclaimed "demon queen" wrote Thursday night, captioning the post with several transgender flags.

She went on to say that she's considered transitioning for "over a decade," but has spent her adult life grappling with how to financially secure herself for such a journey while combating being "flat out terrified" of how she'd be treated.

But, as she added: "I am now in a place where I'm surrounded by love and support. Love from my heaven sent boyfriend, stunning peers, and incredible friends. I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I'm starting to see her peak [sic] through more and more."

"I'm trans," she declared at the end of the post, further clarifying that her pronouns are she/they out of drag. "I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Bosco's season 14 sisters showed support for their fellow competitor in the comments section, with Orion Story writing that she is "so proud" of the Seattle-based queen for revealing her "beautiful soul," while Jorgeous added: "Happy For You My Angel !!! So Excited For You."

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco comes out as trans. | Credit: VH1

Other past Drag Race contestants like Kandy Muse, Detox, Denali, and Gottmik — the season 13 finalist who, in 2021, became the first trans man to compete on the reality show — also showed their support on Bosco's statement.

Bosco is now the third out trans contestant among the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 cast, in addition to Kerri Colby and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté. Other trans contestants who've competed throughout Drag Race her-story include Monica Beverly Hillz, Peppermint, Gia Gunn, Carmen Carrera, Laganja Estranja, and more.

Bosco's RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 run continues Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.