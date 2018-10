RuPaul's Drag Race queens stun in EW's sickening portraits from DragCon NYC

Another day, another slay for the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who sashayed to Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Center over the weekend for DragCon NYC — the largest drag culture convention in the world. And EW has an exclusive roundup of stunning portraits from the three-day event.

“DragCon is a place for us to create our own tiny worlds and fantasies, and share them with the world — even if just for a moment!” Sasha Velour, winner of the show’s ninth season, tells EW of the fabulous fashions at this year’s edition. “I’m always blown away by what my RuPaul’s Drag Race sisters are able to come up with! I mean, Aja draped in an oil-painting-print tuxedo with a Salvador Dali moustache and a finger wave? Ginger Minj as the perfect Tracy Turnblad? Ongina in a gigantic glittering gold tulle dress bouncing around the convention at full speed? Miss Fame looking like the billionaire makeup industry titan she’s destined to become? It was all pretty major, I haven’t even seen everything yet! It really is a fashion paradise.”

Check out some of the most sickening looks from RuPaul’s DragCon NYC in EW’s exclusive portraits ahead.