AS7 stars Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, and Yvie Oddly open their hearts and homes in EW's exclusive preview of the new show.

All Stars 7 queens get raw and real as Portrait of a Queen docuseries returns

That hilarious painting of Mama Ru by Jorgeous, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and DeJa Skye is no longer the only work of art on the block, as RuPaul's Drag Race is bringing its colorful Portrait of a Queen docuseries back for the first time since 2019.

"If there's anything that I love about drag, it's the gorgeousness of it," season 3 champion Raja says in the clip, while All Stars 5 winner Shea adds: "Most of us grew up as like, outsiders. It's cool to feel like we belong some place that is so impactful and culturally game-changing."

Speaking on her own journey through drag, season 11's Yvie finishes the clip by, like a true artist, promising that she'll always "be critical" of herself as she explores the craft.

"I'm never going to be 100 percent pleased with who, what, where, when, why I am where I'm at," Yvie says. "But, there's always something to aspire to [that's] bigger, better, and beyond that."

Portrait of a Queen 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' queens lead new 'Portrait of a Queen' docuseries. | Credit: World of Wonder

All Stars 7 — the first all-winners season in franchise her-story — comes to a close on Friday on Paramount+ with a final episode that's set to feature two separate lip-sync battles. One queen from the crop of top-four finalists will be named the "Queen of All Queens" and receive a $200,000 check, while a second queen from the bottom four that didn't advance to the next round will battle it out on the Main Stage for a chance to win $50,000 and the title of "Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses."

Portrait of a Queen debuts Aug. 2 on the official RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube channel, with new episodes focusing on a new queen premiering Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Watch EW's exclusive preview above.

