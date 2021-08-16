RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines is on the way

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Mabuhay, hennies! RuPaul's Drag Race Philppines is here.

RuPaul announced that the new World of Wonder series is officially underway, with the production team now casting for season 1 of the Filipino project headed to the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app.

"Show us your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, and this could be the beginning of the rest of your life," Mama Ru says in the just-released video teasing the new show, which joins the rapidly expanding Drag Race empire that currently boasts international editions in Thailand, Chile, Britain, Canada, Holland, Australia, Spain, and Italy.

"The Drag Race franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines," said World of Wonder cofounders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey in a joint statement about Drag Race Philippines season 1. "WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers."

Though not a World of Wonder-related project, Drag Race alum Manila Luzon also recently announced she will preside over the panel of another Filipino queen competition series called Drag Den.

"I'm excited that we're going to create an opportunity similar to [what] RuPaul and World of Wonder have given to me," Luzon previously told EW of Drag Den. "I'm so excited to be able to give back in some way. In the Philippines, the drag scene is still quite small and underground, so I'm excited to bring it to the forefront. Hopefully, they'll have a similar journey that I've had and that the rest of us queens have had [and] we'll take over the world, one little island at a time!"

Drag Race Philippines season 1 is now casting queens on its official website. Stay tuned for more details, including a host announcement and a premiere date, which will be announced soon.

