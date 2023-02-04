The New York City queen referenced the iconic football episode from The Brady Bunch — which celebrates its 50th anniversary on Feb. 9 — after entering season 15 with a nose bandage.

Marcia Marcia Marcia just hit the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 runway harder than a football to the nose.

Just as she did on the Jan. 6 premiere, the New York City queen capped Friday's episode of the Emmy-winning competition series by walking the runway in another look inspired by The Brady Bunch — particularly the iconic moment Marcia Brady (Maureen McCormick) was hit in the face with a renegade football back in 1973.

Marcia Marcia Marcia Brady Bunch tie dye look Marcia Marcia Marcia wore another 'Brady Bunch' look on 'Drag Race' with a blood football. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Instead of wearing a bandage on her face (as she did on episode 1), Marcia's second Brady Bunch tribute look was a little more graphic, as the Kinky Boots stage alum sashayed down the runway in a white dress soaked in blood oozing from her nose. She further accessorized the ensemble with a bloody football.

The Brady Bunch episode that inspired the outfit, titled "The Subject Was Noses," first aired on Feb. 9, 1973 on ABC, meaning Marcia's tribute fell six days shy of its 50-year anniversary.

RuPaul's Drag Race Marcia Marcia Marcia pays tribute to 'The Brady Bunch' football episode again on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder; ABC

In an exclusive interview with EW ahead of season 15, Marcia revealed that she first modeled her drag persona on the eldest Brady daughter because "she has such a great bite to her, and everything is [done] with a smile."

Just as Jan did on The Brady Bunch, Marcia said she also wants to enter every room in a manner that "carries so much envy" for everyone watching.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV. See Marcia's second Brady Bunch tribute look above.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: