The season 15 queen also tells EW she is ready to do a drag mother-daughter season of All Stars with season 4's LaShauwn Beyond.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx knows fans were gagged to not get a shady sisters showdown between her and Mistress Isabelle Brooks on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 because she was too.

"I was shocked and surprised," the newly eliminated queen tells EW of RuPaul having her lip-sync against Salina EsTitties in Friday's episode instead of pitting her against her close friend who she's had a fair share of drama with this season. "I knew that the world probably would want to have seen the Mistress vs. Malaysia lip-sync, which I thought probably would have been very iconic."

Below, Malaysia teases that fans may still get to see the pair face off, perhaps in a tour alongside their adopted drag daughters Sugar and Spice. She also shares what went wrong in her pizza kitchen interview with Frankie Grande, her thoughts on Sasha Colby possibly inspiring Beyoncé's Sasha Fierce, and what her own drag mother, season 4's LaShauwn Beyond, told her when she returned home.

Malaysia with Frankie Grande filming the cooking show segment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sjL9h24WoE. Drag Race Malaysia Babydoll Foxx with Frankie Grande on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' | Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I want to thank you for not forcing me to make pizza during this interview. As you noted on the show, Frankie Grande does have a big personality and I know he's longtime friends with Salina EsTitties. Did she give your group any advice for handling him in your interviews?

MALAYSIA BABYDOLL FOXX: None at all.

At what point did you feel like it was starting to go off the rails? Because you did say afterwards that you hoped someone else just did worse.

I mean, obviously, I think Frankie likes to talk a lot. So that was my only worry. He was just talking maybe a little bit more than me and he had answered most of everything before I could ask the question.

Fans were very excited about Drag Race finally doing a Beyoncé runway and you looked incredible. How did you decide which Beyoncé look to go with?

I wore beautiful gowns all season so I think I wanted to change it up a little bit and I wanted to wear something that kind of like spoke to me. She wore this look in South Africa, so I wanted to really touch bases with something that I knew that some of the other girls probably wouldn't be able to do.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx on RuPaul's Drag Race Malaysia Babydoll Foxx on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race

I have to know, what do you think about Sasha Colby's theory that she may be the inspiration for Beyoncé's alter ego, Sasha Fierce?

I mean, in the words of Mistress Isabelle Brooks, I think the drag delusion vaccine needs to come out because the girls are losing it. [Laughs]

Speaking of Mistress, I loved watching your dynamic together all season. You gave each other so much s---, but always made up after things went a little too far. How did you two get so close? And what is your relationship like now?

I don't talk to her at all. I hate her guts.... No, I mean, just like sisters in real life, you know, you fight, you argue, but at the end of the day, you just cannot live without that person. That's just kinda how me and Mistress' dynamic is. And I think coming to the competition in such a high stress environment of being in a competition and everybody wanting to win, you kind of find those people that you can relate to the most. And I think that our background and drag is most relatable compared to some of the other girls. So I think immediately she was drawn to me. I was not drawn to her. Let's just put that out there. [Laughs]

You both seemed pretty sure that you'd be going up against each other in the lip-sync. What were you thinking when you found out it was you against Salina instead?

Like everybody else probably, I was shocked and surprised because I knew that the world probably would want to have seen the Mistress vs. Malaysia lip-sync, which I thought probably would have been very iconic, but this didn't happen. And you know, at the end of the day, I mean, hey, maybe we'll get it eventually. Who knows.

This was Salina's third time in the bottom, which is usually a kiss of death. When you saw her also lose half her hair, did you think you had this in the bag?

I don't doubt anyone. But also when I almost slipped on that hair, I was like, oh, she's trying to sabotage me. But I mean, no, I don't really put nothing past nobody. I don't be like, okay, three times you're out. She's a phenomenal performer so I expected her to give her all and I gave it my all and, you know, the best person won at the end of the day.

She has now sent home you and your adopted drag daughter, Spice. Is she officially an enemy of the family?

Let's say what RuPaul said: Call the snipers. She is the target. No, I love Salina and I'm very close to her. She was actually my station-mate in the Werk Room. So, yeah, if anybody sent me home I'm happy it was Salina.

In your pre-show interview with EW you mentioned that your drag mother, LaShauwn Beyond from season 4, helped make some of your runway looks and also gave you some advice: to have fun and not miss home. What was your first conversation like with LaShauwn when you returned?

I'm back. No, I did have fun and she knew. She was like, "I just kept looking at the calendar and I'm like 'This bitch still gone. Obviously, she's doing good.'" So yeah, she's very proud of me and what I did on the journey because you know, when she was there, she wasn't there for a really long time, so it really made her proud, just being a part of her legacy to go and represent. Even my Beyoncé runway was made by LaShauwn Beyond so shout-out to her.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx in Beyonce runway on RuPaul's Drag Race Malaysia Babydoll Foxx wearing a look inspired by Beyoncé's 2018 Global Citizen Festival outfit on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' | Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race

Would you do a mother-daughter season of All Stars? I think we need it.

A mother-daughter season? Oh, would they be ready for that? When I tell you... Of course, I would be down for it. The more Drag Race the better, I'm down. And LaShauwn is ready to.

You've described yourself as a glamorous fashion camp queen. Do you feel that the judges and the fans got your drag?

I felt like they did. Yeah, I feel like people understood it. I think they tried to box me into more of like a pageant girl or a glamorous girl. But I don't do drag for others, I do drag for myself.... Everybody's drag is not for everybody, but you can be respectful for what people bring. And I think overall people have accepted and they loved everything that I brought, I'll just say that.

Well, we do know that this fandom can be particularly toxic at times, especially to Black queens, especially to plus size queens. It seems you got a lot of that after the Untucked fight with Marcia in particular. Did you feel prepared for the kind of comments you would have to deal with?

I mean, like mentally, I was prepared for it because I just think it's a repeated cycle of what happens year after year with certain girls and everything. What I've dealt with in the past, like off the show, I've dealt with trolls, not necessarily the same type of trolls. But you know the Drag Race fandom can get a little bit crazy because people are die-hard fans and they really are rooting for who they're rooting for, which is understandable. I love people too and I rally behind them, but I don't think you should have to send people death threats and wish ill on somebody just because they checked your favorite person or told your favorite person that they were wrong. I can see if we were arguing about something that just didn't hold any weight, but I was literally telling somebody that I just wanted respect at the end of the day.... People who aren't there won't understand so I don't feel the need to go out of my way to explain it to them. And also words do not hurt me because everything that they are saying to me, it doesn't hold any value because if I think those things that they think of me, then that makes me a weak person. I don't give words power just like I don't give compliments power. I accept compliments and I love compliments, but if I give one thing power that means I have to give all things power.

Mistress has been teasing that you and she and Sugar and Spice might be doing a family tour and I know you recently came out to L.A. to visit the twins and do a little doll shopping. Can you tell me a little bit more about your dynamic with the family and if you are planning to do something all together after the show?

Yeah, you didn't really see much of me and the twins bond... Well, you've seen it on the show but not much, as much as maybe Mistress, but I am super close and I love them dearly and every time I'm in L.A. I stay over to their house and we just have a blast. I love them so much. And yeah, maybe it is a tour in the works, I don't know. If the people want to see it, speak on it, or forever hold your peace. But also I just bought a new pair of platform heels. I don't know how tall they are. They're my Sugar and Spice heels. I put a video on Twitter and I almost lost my ankle so I don't know how this gonna work.

Oh no, protect the ankles at all costs.

The big girls, something always happens with the ankles, the legs, or something. My gosh.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, with new 90-minute episodes beginning March 10.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

