Image zoom VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Queens of the main stage, meet the queen of pop.

RuPaul's Drag Race is going all out for its upcoming production of Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the remaining contestants preparing for the celebratory stage revue with the iconic singer's Sticky & Sweet Tour choreographer (and RuPaul's Drag Race Live! director) Jamal Sims.

For Widow Von'Du, the impending song-and-dance challenge initially sounds exciting: "The b—es that were like 'I'm a singer!' Guess what, b—? I'm a dancer!" she says with confidence as the queens line up in front of Sims for their first lesson.

"One thing I know about working with Madonna is that she don't play, so, we can't f— this up," Sims tells the girls, though a nagging gash on Widow's knee — sustained during a slide-split during week one's Nicki Minaj-themed rap challenge — causes her to wince in pain through a move that requires her to land on her leg. She later rolls up her pants to reveal a deep cut, which Sims quickly notices and asks if she's ok.

"I can do it, I just need to switch knees. Or, I need a knee pad or I'm going to just bleed all over the place and make it do what it does!" Widow says before the camera cuts to fellow competitor Jackie Cox casting a shady glance.

"It seems to me that Widow has trouble rolling with the punches," Brita observes in a confessional. "I understand that your leg is cut up, but also that was challenge one and that should be healed by now, sis. Why are you complaining?"

See how Widow's injury holds up throughout Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical when RuPaul's Drag Race airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Until then, watch EW's exclusive preview above and keep up with our running ranking of season 12's best runway looks here.

Related content: