Loosey tells EW she channeled the "lowest point" of her life into her emotional lip-sync against Salina EsTitties to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."

Loosey LaDuca made a deal with God during the "lowest point" of her life, and it paid off in the form of a beautiful RuPaul's Drag Race lip-sync against fellow competitor Salina EsTitties.

"It's hard to watch back because you can see in my face that I'm thinking about something very serious. My intention was just to tell that story through the song and make sure that Ru was watching me do it," Loosey explains.

While dressed as a drag version of the Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Connecticut-based queen stared ahead during the entirety of the song, conjuring feelings from a past romance (she later jokingly clarifies that it was not about Amethyst and Robin Fierce) as she stared the judges down.

"[It was] something in my past that was really difficult to go through. I'd confidently say it was the lowest point in my life," Loosey explains. "But, it's also something that I fought through and really had to actively fight to get through, and I think that's what that song is about. It's about being at your lowest point and she's saying in the song — not to get too heady about it — I want to make a deal with God to switch places, because i'd rather be doing that than this," she says.

She continues reflecting: "This is the lowest of the low, there's nothing I can do about this, but, as corny as it sounds, you will get through those moments in life, and you'll be so much stronger because you'll know more about yourself than you did before, and that's powerful. I know that's so much to put into that little lip-sync, but that's all of what was pent up in my mind when I was thinking about that song."

Before facing off in the lip-sync, Loosey clashed with Salina in Drag Race aftershow Untucked over Loosey naming Salina when RuPaul asked the contestants to reveal who they thought should go home following the group performance of Wigloose: The Rusical.

Loosey tells EW that, while tensions were high on set, she and Salina had a "long conversation" after filming in which they were able to clear things up and become close friends.

"[What came from that discussion was] understanding of where we both were mentally at that point in the competition. That's something people tend to forget at home. With every passing episode, there was more and mores pressure and exhaustion, both mentally and physically, as well as a bigger distance from your friends and family at home. The longer you're on this show, the longer you go without your own support system," Loosey recalls. "When you're on set, you're in this hyper-stressful... everyone uses the term pressure cooker, and it's the perfect term to describe what it's like to be in that Werk Room for a long time. Salina and I were able to describe to each other where our heads were at at that point in the competition, how we were feeling about how others were treating us, and about how we were doing in the competition. If anything, it really did make us closer."

Loosey also had a little help getting over the difficulty of the episode when Footloose star Kevin Bacon praised her performance as "Heaven Bacon" in the Rusical.

"Big shoutout to @rupaulsdragrace's Wigloose: the RuSical (and props to Heaven Bacon)," the 64-year-old actor wrote Monday on his Instagram Story, tagging Loosey in his post.

"With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time," Bacon continued of the Rusical, which followed the queens as they portrayed children living in a rural town run by leaders seeking to ban drag. "Drag is an art and drag is a right."

