Anitta, Cara Delevingne, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Joan Smalls, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, and more will also appear at the fashion show.

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread to star in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty runway show

Miss Bread is baking up something special for Rihanna's 2022 Savage X Fenty runway show.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen and Hocus Pocus 2 actress Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté has joined the cast of the recording artist's annual fashion show alongside a roster of A-list celebrities and fashion figures.

Kornbread's addition aligns her with past Drag Race alums who've strutted for Rihanna's clothing line, including All Stars 5 champion Shea Couleé, season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, season 12 finalist Gigi Goode, and season 13 winner Symone.

Amazon announced Tuesday the full list of celebs set to appear as part of the streaming event, including Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and Zach Miko.

Musical performers slated for the broadcast include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

The upcoming show marks Savage X Fenty's fourth overall edition. The lingerie brand is built around ideals of inclusivity, offering a wide range of products tailored for diverse body types.

Though she hasn't released a new album of solo music since 2016's Anti, Rihanna's beauty, fashion, and skincare empire has grown significantly in recent years, leading her to accumulate a net worth of over $1.7 billion. She's next set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12.

The 2022 Savage X Fenty runway show debuts Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the Vol. 4 teaser above.

