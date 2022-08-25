The All Stars 7 champ reveals the joke was a sweet nod to two of her RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 sisters.

The season 5 winner revealed that the joke wasn't intended to be understood by anyone other than Alyssa Edwards and Alaska, her drag sisters from her original season on the show, which aired in 2013.

"Alaska and I were constantly doing impressions of Alyssa Edwards' [Snatch Game] impersonation of Katy Perry that was so baffling that we couldn't help but just make a whole character based on just that impression. Alyssa Edwards' voice is already extremely unique, and then her voice trying to do Katy Perry was just more Alyssa than even Alyssa normally talks," Jinkx said on Thursday's episode of Vulture's Good One podcast. "We kept joking that, as Katy Perry, when Ru asks Alyssa, 'Have you ever kissed a girl?' and Alyssa went, 'Ru, never!' [it became] 'Bru,' and then it just devolved into 'Broom, neber," so when I called Ru 'Broom,' it was the tiniest little Easter egg, pretty much just for Alaska."

Jinkx's iconic Snatch Game performance did more than just cleanse the souls of weary Drag Race fans: It also absolved the queen's season 5 makeover subject, veteran soldier Dave Lara, of his self-proclaimed role in Garland's death after he made the stunning revelation in the Werk Room back in 2013.

During her performance on All Stars 7, Jinkx made a direct address to Lara by telling him that he was "not responsible" for Garland's death. In a subsequent interview with EW, Lara explained that, upon meeting the iconic actress at a Boston speakeasy in November 1968, he provided her with barbiturates shortly before she died the following year.

"I don't want to be judged by people. I don't want to be castigated or made out to be the villain. Ru and I had a conversation on the show where she said [Judy] did a lot to get to this place. Judy had a choice, and, like The Matrix, you can take the blue pill and go to sleep and wake up in the morning and never remember any of this, or you can take the red pill and go down the rabbit hole and never come out. She made that choice," Lara said. "Whether I allowed or contributed to that, she was so clever, she would've found the pills anyway. That made me feel a little better, but people don't know about that time. We were stupid, we were ignorant. Giving someone with an addiction pills? I've never given anyone pills or drugs or anything since."

Watch Jinkx's iconic All Stars 7 Snatch Game performance — and listen to her appearance on the Good One podcast — above.

