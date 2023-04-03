Jinkx previously appeared in Broadway's production of Chicago and won RuPaul's Drag Race twice.

RuPaul's Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon's career is transcending time and space as she sets her sights on a major part in the new season of Doctor Who.

EW has confirmed the two-time Drag Race winner — and recent star of Chicago on Broadway — has joined the BBC sci-fi series in a significant role.

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again," showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement. Jinkx added: "I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join 'Doctor Who!' Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

Jinkx will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who previously joined the upcoming season as the Fifteenth Doctor. Millie Gibson will co-star as his companion, Ruby Sunday, on new episodes of the long-running series, which first debuted in 1963.

Drag Race's season 5 and All Stars 7 champion has become one of the most in-demand performers in the Emmy-winning show's history, having landed the role of Mama Morton in Broadway's Chicago in late 2022, with the production extending her original run into late March after her shows saw a marked increase in ticket sales. She is also set to tour the world with her Everything At Stake show later this year.

"I'm going to find the parallels between the witch hunts that existed in the olden days, when women were persecuted for taking on the patriarchy, and the parallels happening right now with the queer, trans, and LGBTQIA+ community — the witch hunt we're experiencing as we take on the patriarchy," she recently told EW's Quick Drag podcast. "It's Everything at Stake because this is the most attention I've had on me in some time, and I want to show the world why I deserve that attention. That's where it started, and since coming to this title, the world continues to be a f---ing s--- show. And the title now has multiple meanings, of course, that will find its way into my work for this tour. I'm too loud-mouthed and opinionated for me not to bring what's going on in the world into my work."

