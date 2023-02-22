"Jasmine and I are very close," Jax tells EW. "There was a moment after I lost to Mistress where I was like, this feels all too familiar right now."

RuPaul's Drag Race is two for two when it comes to ousting lip-sync assassins on the now-annual LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown episode — and season 15 star Jax felt the pain this time around.

Speaking to EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the New York City-based performer speaks on the parallels between her and Jasmine Kennedie's trajectories on the show, after the real-life friends both rose to the status of lip-sync assassins before they suffered the same fate at the end of their respective (and multiple) LaLaPaRuza battle rounds.

"We all know TV is very much condensed from the actual timeframe; it was a much longer day than most people assume. There was a lot of time between stuff, so, by the end of it, we're standing up there for a few hours, waiting to see who's going to go up against who and how this is going to happen," Jax tells EW of filming the episode, which ultimately led to her elimination during a final lip-sync against Anetra, who chose to spare fellow competitor Spice from the duel in a last-minute twist introduced by RuPaul.

"Jasmine and I are very close," Jax continues, "we do brunches together, and there was a moment after I lost to Mistress [Isabelle Brooks] where I was like, this feels all too familiar right now. That was in the back of my head. Once I lost to Mistress, I wasn't going to give up by any means, but I'm not going to stress myself out. I'm going to have as much fun while I'm up here and be a big idiot in a wig rolling around on stage."

Jasmine's fate was sealed after several head-to-head matches back on season 14, though she ultimately lost the final round to Bosco. Both queens also finished the season as part of the largest number of trans contestants to ever compete on a single season of Drag Race, as they both came out during season 14's run alongside Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté and eventual winner Willow Pill. Kerri Colby — drag daughter of season 15 contestant Sasha Colby — entered the competition after coming out years prior.

"She was like, 'Girl, we're twins!'" Jax recalls of her first discussion with Jasmine about their shared result. "When I was able to see her again, I was like, 'Girl, it's a journey, I know exactly how you feel right now.' Drag Race is something you can't explain to anybody that hasn't been through it. It's such an interesting experience that I'm very thankful for. I'm disconnected from the person I was a year ago because I've just changed as much from all the critiques. I'm thankful for it."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV with its monumental 200th episode. Listen to Jax's full exit interview above, and see more Quick Drag chats with the cast in the podcast feed below.

