"I still can't watch it without crying," the drag performer tells EW of the moment she came out on national TV.

Jasmine Kennedie on her 'euphoric moment' coming out as trans on Drag Race: 'It was the first time I ever said it'

"It was the first time I ever said it out, publicly, or even to myself," Jasmine exclusively tells EW of the moment she came out as a trans woman on Friday's emotionally charged episode of the Emmy-winning reality show's companion series Untucked. "I hope people realize that it's not easy to talk about. No one has the right plan or time to talk about it. No one should feel pressured to come out if they don't want to, but if you want to be open and talk about it, you should feel the freedom to do so…. It was a euphoric moment."

Below, Jasmine opens up about what led her to make the announcement on Drag Race, how her family reacted to the news, her thoughts on anti-trans bills currently circulating through state governments, and credits fellow contestant Kerri Colby with being the reason she came out in the first place.

Jasmine Kennedie 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jasmine Kennedie comes out as trans. | Credit: VH1

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Congratulations for coming out on such a huge platform. How did it feel watching it on TV, and how has this episode changed your life since it aired?

JASMINE KENNEDIE: I still can't watch it without crying. I lived it, but I don't remember everything and the emotions that came out of it. It was powerful and invigorating. Since then, the amount of love and respect from the fans, I've had messages from people connecting to it for days.

It seemed like it was still a difficult thing for you to talk about. You're in a better headspace now about it than you were then?

Absolutely. When I came out, the only person I talked to about it beforehand was my boyfriend, and when I talked to him, I didn't even say the words "I am trans;" I was like, "I think I'm non-binary." It was more of a buffer because I didn't want to fully let it out. When I had the actual moment, I broke down because I was finally being truthful to myself.

Untucked marked the first time you said it out loud?

Yes. I never said the words "I am trans" before that moment. It was the first time I ever said it out, publicly, or even to myself. It was nice to have Kerri, Bosco, and all the girls around me to support me. They could see how hard it was. I hope people realize that it's not easy to talk about. No one has the right plan or time to talk about it. No one should feel pressured to come out if they don't want to, but if you want to be open and talk about it, you should feel the freedom to do so…. It was a euphoric moment.

Untucked- Jasmine Kennedie Bosco comforts Jasmine Kennedie as she comes out as trans on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 'Untucked.' | Credit: VH1/World of Wonder

How does it feel to be on the season of Drag Race with the most trans women competing at once?

It feels amazing. The fact that we're all in different states of our transition and looking at it in a different perspective, it shows the levels and diversity in the trans community; trans is not just one thing to everyone.

Bosco and Maddy Morphosis are having fun on Twitter, saying that this is the all-straight season. You're breaking more barriers!

Yes, this is the straight season! [Laughs] We had no idea. It's so funny how it was such a big controversy that Maddy was straight, and now it's the running theme of the season that it's basically a straight cast.

You said you didn't think you were going to talk about coming out as trans on the show — was that something you intentionally decided you weren't going to reveal, and what inspired you to ultimately do it on Untucked?

The reason I wasn't going to talk about it on the show is because, at the time, I told myself I was never going to transition because I wasn't confident in myself. I never saw it enough in me to push myself to do it. In the Werk Room around Kerri, Bosco, and Kornbread, these girls had such a light about themselves. They're so confident. It was Kerri who resonated with me. We had a conversation about family off-camera. She said you don't need to live your life for anybody else. If people accept you, that's great for them, but if they don't, that's their fault and their problem. I care a lot about what people think about me, and she made me realize that I don't have to live my life to please people. She gave me the confidence to talk about it openly on TV. If it wasn't for Kerri, I probably wouldn't have come out to this day.

The moment you shared was beautiful. Seeing Kerri go from a child who so badly bullied and rejected by everyone around her to someone you idolized on your own trans journey, made me emotional. Being around her, from day one, that started building up your confidence?

It was literally the first time I saw her walk across the room with such confidence going to take her makeup off. She has an aura about herself, I don't even know how to describe it. She's motherly and maternal and can sense everything you're thinking. When I got there and we got closer, I became more comfortable. She knows how to butter a girl up.

Many other trans women helped you on this journey, particularly some queens from your close circle. Tell me about how that sisterhood has helped you through this.

My drag mother, Mancie Mandell, is a beautiful trans woman. She's always questioned it with me, but never forced it upon me. She let me come to her about it, and that was a nice feeling. Chiquitita, once I got back, she's had to deal with all my questions because I had no idea where to go for HRT. She's been my guide. [Laughs] There are so many trans women who helped me, Ashley Blake, Mokha Montrese, Mimi Marks, Shantell D'Marco, so many queens that have paved the way for trans queens performing that have made me and that I've looked up to.

You said you were trying to protect your dad and didn't want to hurt him by coming out earlier — what has his reaction been since the episode aired?

I was genuinely happy when I talked to him about it. I'm a procrastinator, and I was going to tell him when I came back but I was scared. I told him a couple of hours before the show came out, to warn him. He took it well. He was like, listen, this is your life, I love you, I support you, do you. It was great to see and hear that, because the first time I came out as gay as a kid, it was a hard and tumultuous coming out with him. Coming out again, I was scared it was going to be another blow he couldn't handle…. I was nervous. He's taking it well; he was super supportive [as were] my mom and sister.

Using your experience as a lens, what would you say or what advice would you give to other trans people who are waiting on coming out because they don't want to upset people in their lives who might not accept them?

Don't live your life based on a family member or their choice. If it's not safe or if it's an unwelcoming environment, don't risk things that might lead to harm. Be cautious when you're doing it and make sure you're in a good environment with people who are accepting. Live free; don't live life for anybody else.

Jasmine Kerri holding hands Jasmine Kennedie takes Kerri Colby's hand before coming out as trans on 'Untucked.' | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1.

I also want to make sure we talk about the fact that trans people — particularly trans women of color — face increased political moves against them, bills introduced, the rights of trans athletes are under attack by politicians. How do you think your story on a public platform can play a role in combatting inequality, especially in the world of sports, a world you grew up in?

I hope my coming out shows what a trans person goes through. A lot of these bills are construed from biblical nonsense people use as their weapon. They don't get to know the subject of the things they're protesting. Everyone has rights, everyone is equal. Especially in sports. We all played at recess together, why can't we do it professionally? Let's cut the bull and not put gender toward sports and have one open unit…. I don't see [mentalities] budging at all, but I would love for them to at least take a moment and look at the harm they're doing. The "No Gay" bill in Florida? Why? There's no point. The LGBTQIA community has been part of us since the dawn of time.

