RuPaul's Drag Race Italia is ready to spill the spaghet-tea

Italy wants a pizza the RuPaul's Drag Race pie.

The world will soon be saying "ciao" to a new crop of royal chicas, as production company World of Wonder is set to produce Drag Race Italia season 1 this year on Discovery+ Italia.

Though details are slim, WOW shared a single image from the series that teases the title next to a shot of a Roman coliseum.

Since the start of 2021, the franchise has already crowned three winners: season 13's Symone, Down Under's Kita Mean, and UK season 2 champion Lawrence Chaney. España will crown its inaugural winner in the weeks ahead, as will All Stars 6, with a new set of judges already set to sashay into the Canada's Drag Race Werk Room for season 2 later this year.

Last year, producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey told EW they were eyeing multiple new territories for possible Drag Race expansions, with more expected to be announced soon.

