Hear RuPaul's Drag Race icons tackle Shakespeare in wild Macbeth preview

Manila Luzon, Peppermint, and Monét X Change host a ShakesQueer revival in EW's exclusive preview of the Play On Podcast.

Three badass MacBitches of RuPaul's Drag Race have reunited for a ShakesQueer revival.

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes!" Luzon says at the top of the clip (above), after the witches sing a foreboding chant before bursting into a wicked song.

Recorded as part of Play On Shakespeare movement's mission to bring the playwright's works to modern audiences using updated language, the Play On Podcast's version of Macbeth also features original music and a diverse cast delivering lines translated by Migdalia Cruz under the direction of Eddie Torres.

The cast includes Armando Riesco and Zabryna Guevara as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, with Chinaza Uche as Macduff; Flor de Liz Perez as Lady Macduff; Bernard White as Duncan; Jordan Barbour as Banquo; Daniel Jose Molina as Malcolm; Barzin Akhavan as Ross, and Annie Henk as Lennox.

Other adaptations on deck for the Play On Podcast series include Pericles and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Listen to EW's exclusive preview of Monét, Manila, and Peppermint in Macbeth above. The first three episodes are available now.

