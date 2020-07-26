RuPaul announces Drag Race Holland will sashay to the global stage

The Dutch version of the Emmy-winning reality competition series will debut on WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul is about to introduce the fiercest flying Dutchwomen of drag to the global stage.

World of Wonder — the production company behind the Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race series — has announced another international spin-off, Drag Race Holland, which is expected to pit 10 queens from the Netherlands against each other for the franchise's second European crown later this year.

Following other international iterations like RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Thailand, and South America's The Switch Drag Race, Drag Race Holland's cast of 10 queens will compete in weekly challenges and lip-sync-for-your-life duels, with the full roster of competitors and the panel of judges to be announced in the weeks ahead.

RuPaul revealed the news in a video message on Sunday, telling fans: "I am proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you — and with a brand-new host! More info coming soon, so you better watch!”

Outside of the Netherlands, where the series will air on RTL's Videoland, Drag Race Holland will be available on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service, which also hosts the aforementioned global spin-offs of the series.

During a recent interview for EW's digital RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 cover, WOW co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey confirmed that there were "three or four" new territories being considered for original Drag Race productions.

Elsewhere, All-Stars concluded its fifth season in the States on Friday by inducting season 9 alum Shea Couleé into the Hall of Fame.

"It just feels so full circle because I came across RuPaul’s Drag Race when I was at a low point in my early twenties, and it brought me out of a place of sadness and inspired me to want to do drag," Couleé told EW immediately following her victory. "To be here almost 10 years later as the winner shows that representation and programs like this are so important because they help give hope and meaning to people who feel lost."

More details regarding Drag Race Holland will be announced in the near future.

