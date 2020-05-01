Watch Heidi N Closet adorably steal more stuff in exclusive Drag Race preview

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Heidi N Closet is a dynamic diva of many talents: General icon, cherished musician (yes, tooth-gap whistling counts), lip-sync assassin, and — as her sisters tried to warn us about back in January — a charming thief, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at what she's snatching up next.

On tonight's new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, the fan-favorite beauty teams up with a franchise super fan named Nicole for the perennial makeover challenge. While RuPaul visits the group to discuss their approach, he suggests yet another new name for the artist formerly known (across season 12, at least) as Heidi N Closet, Heidi Hydrates, and Heidi Ho.

"I don't know if you've heard the story, but she came here as Heidi N Closet. Rotten!" RuPaul — who previously voiced his distaste for Heidi's drag name — tells Nicole before suggesting a new moniker: Heidi Afrodite.

"I'm living for [it], can I take that one?" Heidi asks, to which RuPaul immediately responds: "Please, if there's a God in heaven, you will!"

Mama Ru then asks Nicole about her apprehensions about getting into drag, and she opens up about her experience with bullying throughout her childhood, which led to her conservative fashions as an adult.

"These legs haven't seen the sunlight since '98," she says, though RuPaul promises her this experience "is not about hiding."

"You were not born to blend in, you were born to stand out. Listen, drag doesn't change who you are, it actually reveals who you are," RuPaul tells her. "So, whatever emerges, do not be afraid of what comes out!"

Nicole then reveals that the art form has inspired her to be more confident, and her husband coined the term "drag brings joy" as her life's motto.

"I would write that down. You better give her the credit," RuPaul says to Heidi, who lovingly assures: "I always give credit for stuff that I use!"

Find out what else Heidi mops when RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1, followed by a new episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race at 9:30 p.m.

