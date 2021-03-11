See Gottmik recreate the iconic Snatch Game look for a "gorge" video with Hilton herself.

Watch Paris Hilton and RuPaul's Drag Race star Gottmik unite after Snatch Game: That's hot

Say "sanasa" to the hottest reunion of the year.

Days after acing the RuPaul's Drag Race Snatch Game with an incredible Paris Hilton impression, superstar queen Gottmik has partnered with the real-life socialite and businesswoman for an adorable segment of the queen's latest makeup tutorial.

Hilton joins Gottmik's step-by-step transformation clip at the tail end, to the tune of multiple exchanges of "Hi gorge!" with enough vocal fry to cook up one of RuPaul's country breakfasts.

"Congratulations! I was watching last night! You f---ing killed it!" Hilton tells Gottmik, a renowned makeup artist whom has painted Hilton before, of the challenge-winning performance in the fan-favorite Snatch Game. "I'm so happy for you. It's f---ing sick!"

Gottmik's performance as Hilton garnered heavy praise from the Drag Race judges, who ultimately named the Los Angeles-based artist — the first trans man to ever compete on the Emmy-winning reality series — as the top queen of the week over other standout impressions from Symone as Harriet Tubman, Denali as Jonathan Van Ness, and Rosé as Mary Queen of Scots.

"Playing @parishilton for SNATCH GAME was a dream come true," Gottmik wrote on Instagram after Friday's episode. "She has inspired me for as long as I remember so channeling her and making ru LAUGH was so surreal. Thank you all so much for all of the love I'm #sliving."

Watch Gottmik unite with Hilton in the video above. RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 continues Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

