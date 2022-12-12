Paramount+ will welcome the new international all-star competition alongside new spin-offs in Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 3.

RuPaul's Drag Race reveals new Global All Stars series, another chance for Jujubee to win

RuPaul's Drag Race is about to become the United Nations of drag, as a new Global All Stars competition is heading to Paramount+ alongside three new international spin-offs, meaning perennial competitor Jujubee now has four more chances to snatch a crown!

After 13 years and hundreds of queens in the Werk Room, Drag Race will expand its high-heeled footprint even further around the world, with a new Global All Stars international competition set to premiere on the streaming service in the near future, MTV announced Monday.

Little else was revealed about Global All Stars, though the news dropped after production company World of Wonder previously reunited queens from its various international editions to compete against each other on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World and Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World

The company further announced that three new Drag Race spin-offs are also in the works for Brazil, Germany, and Mexico, which will premiere on MTV and Paramount+ in their respective regions.

Finally, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race has been renewed for a third season on VH1, after giving drag makeovers to stars like Vanessa Williams, AJ McLean, Taylor Dayne, and more across its first two installments.

RuPAUL's DRAG RACE ALL STARS 'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed for season 15 at VH1. | Credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+

"World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios," said World of Wonder CEOs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato in a press statement. "Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance, and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world."

The change comes after Drag Race continued RuPaul's winning streak as the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history at the Television Academy's 2022 ceremony, which saw the host and producer take home his 12th overall statuette.

Elsewhere on Monday, the network announced that the main Drag Race series will move from VH1 to MTV for its season 15 premiere on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

